They spot a great hammerhead shark in the Avenida Marítima

Two people sailing in a boat in the waters of the bay of las palmas glimpsed on the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 3, a great hammerhead shark swimming in the waters located at the height of the Light Source.

Beyond getting nervous in the presence of the shark, the one who recorded the video lowered tensions by humming the soundtrack of the Steven Spielberg film ‘Jaws’ and the famous summer song of the same name that many have danced to in nightclubs and festivals.

marine diversity

Canary waters stand out worldwide for their abundance of marine flora and fauna. Up to 86 species of sharks and rays have been documented, such as the angelfish (´squatina squatinathe hammerhead shark (´Sphyrna mokarranthe sunray (´Odotapis ferox´) or the same whale shark (´Rhincodon typus´).

A whale shark prying with tourists in Canary waters

Accustomed to warmer waters than those of the Archipelago, the whale shark often visits the Islands. The first record of this shark in Canary waters dates back to 1993. With the increase in temperature, at the beginning of summer, this species migrates from the tropics and its presence is usually seen in the vicinity of La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera.

Harmless to humans and one of the great mysteries of the ocean, the whale shark is listed as a threatened and vulnerable species in the Red List of Threatened Species produced by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is the largest fish that exists on the planet, it can measure up to 18 meters in length and feeds mainly on phytoplankton through a water filtration mechanism.

Sightings of this nature in the Canary Islands are common. Recently, in the waters of Fuerteventura, the first recorded encounter of a ´Solrayo´ took place in El Veril de Jandía. Also in Fuerteventura, last May, a couple of ‘mutts’ was the center of attention of the fishermen of the Morro Jable Pier. In addition, a British tourist had a friendly encounter with some shortfin makos on Waikiki beach, in Corralejo, or some killer whales were seen in the waters south of Fuerteventura.