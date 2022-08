“Oppenheimer” today published its first images almost a year after its theatrical release. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr, among others, are part of the cast.

Today the first trailer for “Oppenheimer”the director’s new film Christopher Nolan about the “father of the atomic bomb”, the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Based on real events, the film follows in the footsteps of the scientist who was in charge of the manhattan projectdivision that introduced the first nuclear weapons in the context of World War II.

The leading role in the story fell to the Irish actor Cillian Murphyrecognized for his character Tommy Shelby in the successful British series “Peaky Blinders”.

Murphy will be accompanied on stage by a robust cast of Hollywood stars, led by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh, Matthew Modine, and Josh Hartnettamong others.

The story is based on the book “American Prometheus” (2005), a biography of Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The new film from the director of “Memento”, “Interstellar” and “Batman: The Dark Knight”, will debut in theaters on July 20, 2023. Check out his first preview below: