They leaked secret messages between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson

On June 1, the trial ended, which generated a great media revolution in Hollywood. The dispute between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, It seemed to have come to an end, but apparently, not everything related to their stormy relationship was exposed in the judicial process. Almost two months from now, leaked a series of messages that the actor had with Brian Hugh Warner, popularly known as Marilyn Manson. In this talk, both talk about their ex-partners who denounced them for violence.

The judicial process began on April 11 and ended on June 1. Johnny Depp sued for defamation AmberHeard, after she published an article in which she referred – without naming him – to the gender-based violence she suffered. Before the lawyer there was talk of drug use, physical and psychological violence in the privacy of the couple. The legal battle gave a lot to talk about, due to the strategies in the defenses of both parties with the presentation of evidence and witnesses. Each one sought to demonstrate the ordeal that he lived in as long as the relationship lasted. The verdict favored the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, who will receive financial compensation.

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard arrive at the premiere of their film “The Rum Diary” in London. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Far from the scandal ending with the completion of the trial, in the last few hours the Daily Beast and the New York Post shared documents that were not included in the process and that would have been part of the strategy From the Amber Heard Law Team. It is a series of text messages that they would have exchanged Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson, in 2016.

Both men faced the same accusations of gender violence. In this context, this alleged talk was directed at these complaints. “I have a serious police scenario with L’s family very similar to yours with Amber. I’m fucking stressed. I don’t know if you’ve come back but i need shelter somewhere because i think the police might be heading my way”, is one of the messages written by Manson, who was denounced by women, including his ex-partners, actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, for sexual harassment.

Manson and Depp share a strong friendship

With this long record of complaints, Manson would have sought the support of the actor by indicating that he was going through the same situation, he was referring not to being violent, but rather that he was the victim. In this line, one of Depp’s responses was alluding to the behavior of his ex-partner: “I’ve been reading a lot of material about it and sociopathic behavior is fucking real my brother! My ex is in that damn book!”

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson share a strong friendship since they were both young, they garnered great fame, which is why conversations about their private lives were not lacking.

However, particularly this exchange of messages were not included in the evidence presented at trial, since the court would have determined that it was not addressed to the specific complaint of the case. Now, when it is made known, the controversy arises again due to the leak of evidence carried out by the judicial authorities, which is added to Amber Heard’s request to annul the sentence, which was denied.

