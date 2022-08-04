They explain why HBO Max is removing movies

ANDn these last hours a lot of controversy has been generated in hbo maxa streaming platform that has already canceled some projects at the door, among them was the exclusive tape of batgirl. And it seems that this will not be the end of the content withdrawal, since more tapes are planned to be discarded in the future, which will not see the light of day.

Among the eliminated projects are “Moonshot” with Cole Sprouse and Zach Braff in the lead role, “Superintelligence” with Melissa McCarthy, the 2020 reboot of “The Witches”, “An American Pickle” with by Seth Rogen, “Locked Down” with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway, as well as “Charm City Kings.” Which were withdrawn in the past months.

A media informant like Varietymentioned that these are part of a long list of movies and series that will be released HBOMax and Discovery+. The content being sought to be removed tend to be shows and movies that do not work on the service but have the opportunity to be partially canceled, which is why they are currently removed.

This cleaning of content in hbo max is an example of differentiating strategies between the new boss Zaslav and the old, Jason Kilar. Zaslavwho supervises Warner Bros Discoveryis tasked with identifying $3 billion in cost savings between his now-merged former company, Discovery, Inc. Y WarnerMedia. So if more programs are removed, it shouldn’t be surprising.

To this is added the next merger that they are going to have hbo max Y Discovery +. The company’s main focus is now on big-budget experiences for the cinema. So superhero series or movies planned for the platform could be canceled without problem.

