They confirm the Xbox Game Pass family plan; starts testing in some countries

A few months ago, several reports indicated that Microsoft was thinking of launching a family plan for Xbox Game Pass. In other words, the company was preparing a new subscription plan so that several individuals can enjoy the benefits of the service under the same plan. If that caught your attention, you should know that the company has just confirmed its existence by announcing that it has started its testing phase in some countries.

Through a statement, Microsoft announced the launch of a new plan that will allow sharing the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with other users. In this way, users of the service will have the opportunity to share their Xbox Game Pass subscription with up to 4 people so that everyone has access to all the content of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That is, the 5 members of the clan will be able to use Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This new subscription plan for Xbox Game Pass is currently available in a trial phase in limited territories. Players in Colombia and Ireland will be the first to test it so that Microsoft can see how it works and make adjustments if necessary.

It is worth mentioning that to participate in the test you need to have the Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview that is offered in the Microsoft store. Of course, only the owner of the account will have to have it, so it does not matter if your guests do not have access to the Xbox Preview program.

Another point to keep in mind is that users who have Xbox All Access will not be able to participate in this preview. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass month conversion is not available to guests, so they will lose any remaining months of service if they accept an invitation to the subscription service.

How much will the Xbox Game Pass family plan cost? an unsolved mystery

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not revealed any further details about the Xbox Game Pass family plan. In this way we do not know important details, such as what its price will be.

Let’s remember that family plans are subscription offers that allow you to share benefits with other people, but they are more expensive than an individual subscription. In this way, one of the biggest questions about the Xbox Game Pass family plan is how much it will cost, since the savings it will represent for players will depend on that. There is speculation that it could cost $25 USD per month, but this is just fan guessing and not information coming from an insider.

It is worth mentioning that, according to reliable sources, Microsoft’s plan is to offer the Xbox Game Pass family plan by the end of 2022. So, it seems that there is very little left before we have the opportunity to know all the details about the Xbox family plan. GamePass.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service available on Xbox consoles, PC and mobile. The service gives you access to a library of games via direct download or streaming. You can learn more about everything this subscription service offers by clicking here.

