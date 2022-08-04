They capture Jennifer Lawrence with a bikini and jumpsuit during a walk in New York

Jennifer Lawrence was captured by the paparazzi in the middle of a casual walk through the streets of New York.

He took advantage of the high temperatures that are prevailing in the city to show off a single, but glamorous look of style boho-chic white.

visited a bra bikini blue with matching printed figures with a white sleeveless jumpsuit and thick straps. The garment presented a completely loose design, but fresh and comfortable.

She added a pair of black ankle-strap sandals, a khaki handbag, plus circular sunglasses.

Photo: The Grosby Group

The celebrity31, was photographed reaching for her key fob to get into the condominium building where she lives with her new baby and her husband Cook Maroney.

Later that day, the star of The Hunger Games She was seen in the middle of a romantic date with her husband at a local Manhattan restaurant.

The paparazzi caught Jennifer dressed in a blue maxi skirt ideal for the heat wave she’s experiencing New York, paired with a white turtleneck short-sleeved shirt, brown sandals and a beige mini bag.

Her husband combined his look with hers wearing khaki pants, white shirt and a pair of sneakers Van’s beige with white details.

Her recent public appearances come after giving birth. Until now the Oscar winner neither her husband have given details of the baby’s birth or gender, although apparently Ellen Degeneres gave some clues during an interview with Jennifer.

“People don’t know this, but I lived in the house you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” Ellen said, referring to the house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles where Jennifer lives with her family.

“Now I live next to you and I see you living in my house with a newborn baby. By the way, sometimes I hear you talk to him, “added the presenter.

Photo: The Grosby Group

The baby was born last February, according to Page Six and since then the actress she has only been seen a few times in public, accompanied a couple of times with him.

Toward the end of her pregnancy, Lawrence told Vanity Fair that you will keep your newborn’s life private “as much as you can.”

In addition to staying busy with her new motherhood, the actress has several film projects on the horizon, such as the film Red, Wine & Water, which will be released towards the end of this year; as well as Hard Feelings Y Bad Blood.

A few months ago it was announced that he will star in Mob Gilbased on the book Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld that tells the story of the mobster Arlyne Brickman.

