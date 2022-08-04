They capture Hernán Cristante hanging an assistant from San LuisMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

After the 1-1 tie between FC Juárez and Atleti de San Luis, Hernan Cristante Y Gustavo da Silva words were made on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, where the Argentine coach took from the neck the Brazilian technical assistant in an altercation in which several players and the rest of the coaching staff had to intervene to separate them.

As the outbreak of a fight occurred at the end of the game, the referee Oscar Macias and his arbitral body became aware of the situation and for this reason Cristante was expelledwho no longer appeared at the press conference to talk about what triggered the event and what happened.

Andre Jardinetechnician of St. Louis Athleticsdid bring up the subject and said that he did not know what had caused the outbreak of a fight, but that both parties had apologized for what had happened, although that did not avoid the decision of the central judge to expel the Argentine DT.

“With hot heads, I don’t know right now what happened. After the match, calmer and calmer, I think that both parties apologize for the words that have been said between them, “he said. Garden who highlighted the point that his team obtained at the border as a visitor.

I had already done it with Miguel Herrera

It’s not the first time Mandarin Crystal has a start of this type, because already in a match of the Closing 2018 Come in America Y Toluca had a similar episode, after he was confronted with Michael Herrera.

In the heat of the moment Hernan Cristante He grabbed Herrera by the neck, which led to both being expelled from the match.

Auxiliary of Braves denounced teasing

Diego Mejiatechnical assistant FC Juarez Braves He talked about the game and the expulsion of chrysanthemum at the end of the game.

“From the last game we detected that aggressiveness with and without the ball, the team produced a lot. We subdued a team that had a high degree of ball possession in the last match it was Toluca and now the same situation is repeated. I don’t remember a shot on goal and only the penalty play, that’s the reality,” said the assistant.