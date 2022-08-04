They are looking for 20 migrants in the Acuña mountain range, Coahuila

Coahuila.- 20 migrants, apparently from the State of Mexico, they have been missing for more than three days in the Serranía de Acuña, on the border of Coahuila with the United States.

The migrants remain unaccounted for.was headed to illegally enter the territory of the United States and are wanted by land and air.

According to the government of the State of Coahuila, it reported that it sent a Red 206 helicopter from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) to the area, which makes three flights and that they have not found any clues.

The secretary of the Government of the State of Coahuila, Fernanda de las Fuentes Hernández, reported that last Wednesday, June 8, a relative of one of the missing went to the National Palace in Mexico City where he asked for help to locate his brother Luis Adrián Valencia, Arturo Valencia said that his brother spoke to him on his cell phone and informed him that they were lost in the Serranía de Acuña without water and without food.

Arthur Valencia pointed out that his brother and the other people had gotten lost along the way and they were in front of some cliffs and that it was impossible to pass towards Del Rio Texas.

According to Public Security, he reported that one of the migrants send place coordinates where they were presumably located at 29°51’01.0″N102°21’07.2″W, near the Rio Grande and approximately 200 kilometers south of the town of Sanderson, Texas.

It should be noted that this area is a very rugged and difficult to access place.without roads and that makes it impossible to cross the border.

The Government of Coahuila said that it requested support from the border patrol and sent them the presumed location of the group.

It was also reported that the missing persons were not in a detention center. The search was suspended at nightfall on Friday and will resume this Saturday.