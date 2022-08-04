These are the unmissable series by ‘streaming’ that arrive in August

The House of Dragonsprequel to game of Thrones about the origin of the Targaryens, and Andorthe story of the galactic spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), in a time before the beginning of Star Wars, are two of the great series that arrive this August on platforms.

With summer in full swing, the platforms reinforce their offerings with some of the most eagerly-awaited series, such as A League of Their Own, Sandman, Bad Sisters, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law or the Spanish The Girl in the Mirror.

Furthermore, to complement the premiere of The House of Dragonwhich reaches hbo max on August 19, day 1 the mother series will be available Game of Thrones, complete and in high definition.

These are, by release date, some of the most outstanding titles of the month of August, according to Efe.

NEIL GAIMAN, CREATOR OF “SANDMAN”, PARTICIPATES IN THE NETFLIX SERIES

Day 5 (Netflix).- Neil Gaiman’s most acclaimed comic, Sandman gives the jump to the screen in a live action series in which the creator of the comic participates in the creative process and is the author of the script of the first chapter.

The series, which direct David S. Goyer and Allan Heinbergfollow people and places affected by Morpheus (Tom Sturridge)), the dream kingwhile repairing the cosmic -and human- mistakes he has made during his long existence.

GIRLS RETURN TO PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL IN A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Day 12 (Amazon Prime).- Inspired by the movie of the same title, starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonnathe series follows a group of women who dream of playing professional baseball, while delving into issues such as race and sexuality, as the characters make their way on and off the field of play.

Told in eight episodes, A League of Their Own is starring Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams and D’Arcy Carden in the leading roles.

DAYS AT MEMORIAL, THE FATAL CONSEQUENCES OF HURRICANE KATRINA

12 (Apple TV +).- The miniseries Five Days at Memorial narrates in eight episodes the devastating aftermath of hurricane Katrina From the point of view of one of the hospitals installed in ground zero, Based on the chilling story that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink collects in her book.

In the, Vera Farmiga plays Dr. Anna Pou of the New Orleans Hospital, in which the continuous power outages are accompanied by floods and temperature rises that occur in reality, circumstances that make medical care difficult and lead the protagonists to make extreme decisions and prioritize some lives over others.

LAWYERS CAN ALSO BECOME SUPERHEROINES… GREEN

Day 17 (Disney+) Tatiana Maslany She plays a single, thirtysomething lawyer who specializes in superhero cases and who happens to have the power to turn into a super-powerful six-foot green mass.

Creation of Jessica Gao, responsible for the adult animation series rick and morty, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law brings together in its nine episodes a large number of veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

KIKE MAILLO DEBUTS ON NETFLIX WITH THE SERIES “THE GIRL IN THE MIRROR”

Day 19 (Netflix).- The filmmaker Kike Maillowinner of the Goya for his science fiction film Eve (2011) goes on to produce television series with The Girl in the Mirrora supernatural thriller that he directs together with fellow film director Sergio G. Sanchez (marrowbone), show runner of the new television production.

Filmed almost entirely in the Principality of Asturias, The Girl in the Mirror tells the story of Alma (Mireia Oriol) who, after surviving a bus accident in which almost all of his classmates died, wakes up in a hospital with absolutely no recollection. She traumatized by the event, she suffers night terrors and visions that she can not unravel.

“THE HOUSE OF DRAGON”, THIS WAS THE GREAT GRANDPARENTS OF DAENERYS TARGARYEN

Day 19 (HBO Max).- This prequel to game of Thronesbased on the novel Fire and Bloodof George R.R. Martinis set 200 years before the events of the first and tells the story of the Targaryen house, the ancestors of Daenerys, the “Khaleesi”, who was one of the protagonists of the mother series that remained in the last installment in everything tall.

Yes game of Thrones was one of the most important television phenomena of the century, this prequel, also developed by hbo maxpromises to be a worthy continuation, although in time it will be a predecessor.

The story features the prince. Daemon Targaryens (Matt Smith)younger brother of the king Viserys (Paddy Considine) and one of the heirs to the throne, a character distinguished by his combat skills and being a rider of dragons. There is a moment of transition in power, but as expected, it is not likely that it will be accepted without more than a woman, the daughter of the king, occupying the Iron Throne.

“ANDOR”, PREQUEL TO “STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE”, AGAIN WITH DIEGO LUNA

Day 31 (Disney+).- Andorthe prequel to Star Wars: Rogue One (2016), prequel to Star Wars: Rogue Onepremieres as a series, twelve episodes, with two seasons, in which Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, galactic soldier and pilot.

Conceived as a spin-off of that one, Andor will shed light on the still little-known character of Diego Luna, whose story will be revealed and why he decided to join the Rebel Alliance.

With Luna, a new cast made up of Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.