These are the most popular cruises departing from Mexico

There are many ways to travel, and one that is considered luxurious, but can also be very affordable, is the cruise. The cruises are carried out in large ships that have practically all the comforts, such as a restaurant, entertainment areas, cabins to stay and much more.

From our country you can take cruises with different routes or itineraries, from national to international. Today we bring some of the most popular, which can be taken in different ports of Mexico.

Cruises departing from Mexico

It is one of the most popular companies dedicated to tourist cruises, which is why it has a route that can be enjoyed from Mexico. He usually visits especially Cozumel and the Costa Maya. They have a really wide range of entertainment on board: shopping, casino, spa, swimming pools, night shows and much more.

Another company that is very popular in cruises, and that has a special route in Mexico and the Caribbean, which stops in Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and the Costa Maya. They offer various excursions in all destinations, and have a wide range of services that suit all pockets.

Among the entertainment they offer, we can highlight swimming with rays, adventures in the jungle, visits to architectural sites and snorkelling, everything is part of their excursions. Costa Cruises visits Cozumel and the Costa Maya, in boats with all the comforts. They have a wide variety of packages, suitable for children and adults.

If what you want is to travel throughout the Mexican Pacific, then this is the best option. Its cruises depart from the port of Mazatlan, and visit Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Acapulco and Cabo San Lucas. They also have another route that leaves from Mexico and arrives in Panama, with all the comforts included on board.

Another good option is the Carnival company, which has cruise routes that depart from Mexico and stop at different ports around the world. There are options that are dedicated to touring the Mexican coast, such as Ensenada and Cozumel, but other more extensive packages that reach Los Angeles and from there to other destinations.