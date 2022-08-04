These are the celebrities who have polluted the environment the most in 2022

Recently Kylie Jenner was heavily criticized, after it was revealed that the youngest of the clan kardashian jenner used his airplane private to make trips of only 17 minutesalthough this is undoubtedly a very bad habit for the planet, the businesswoman is not the only one that is causing a negative impact on the ambient.

The marketing company of sustainability, yard, shared a list with the names of the celebrities who pollute the most due to the unconscious use of this luxurious means of transport. To give an idea of ​​how serious the problem is, the company pointed out that the carbon footprint of an average person is 7 tons a year, but in total, these celebrities manage to exceed 3 thousand tons, only so far in this 2022.

According to the list, the number one position for the famous company that produces the most CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) is for Taylor SwiftWell, in these months the singer has made 170 trips on private jets, almost 16 days in the air, a fairly large amount if you take into account that she is not currently on tour. The problem with these escapes is that they have generated 8 thousand tons of carbon, a real danger to the planet’s atmosphere.

It should be noted that the representatives of Swift They have already come out to respond to this statement and assure that the 32-year-old singer usually lends her plane to different people, so it is incorrect to say that all those trips have been hers.

In the number two spot is the boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, with a total of 7 thousand tons of C02, with 25 flights per month. According to what is recorded, the shortest flight made by the boxer lasted 10 minutes and had as its final destination the city of Las Vegas.

They are followed in third and fourth place, respectively, by Jay Z with 6 thousand 900 tons and the ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguezwho has generated 5 thousand tons of carbon.

The list is completed Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg Y Oprah Winfrey with trips that have involved between 4,000 and 3,400 tons; while Travis Scott, Kylie’s sentimental partner, is in the last place with a total of 3 thousand tons in the first seven months of the year.

According to the Yard report, the data was obtained from the account CelebrityJets and although there is no way to prove that these celebrities were on each and every one of the trips, what they intend by revealing the data is not to create a hate campaign, but to make people aware of the damage that this transport is causing.