The truth behind the arrest of Amber Heard for involuntary manslaughter that new evidence has uncovered

One of the most mediatic, controversial and commented judgments has been the one of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After the legal battle began in April, recently 6,000 pre-trial pages have come to light with information, documentation and reports on various issues of each of the members of the ex-partner and that you can see in the video above.

Among the revelations that have been published, some have been the most shocking, such as that Amber Heard allegedly practiced luxury prostitution and the medical reports that confirmed Johnny Depp’s erectile dysfunction. But in addition to this, the actor’s legal team wanted justify Heard’s violence, using a past situation for which the interpreter’s card was withdrawn.





The reason Amber Heard was arrested

Those documents stated that as a teenager, Amber had her driver’s license revoked following a narrative of involuntary manslaughter when one of Heard’s friends was killed in a car accident she was involved in.

In fact, one mugshot of the actress it went viral. depending on the medium ENSTARZ the photograph appears in the judicial file with the date “September 12, 2003”. Many rumors began linking Amber to her being the mugshot of her friend’s death arrest.

Thus, users of social networks began to investigate and extract this information: “Amber Heard had multiple previous crimes when she was a minor. She has been accused of lying and presenting false documents to a police officer, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, etc. It’s speculation, but she may have been involved in a vehicular accident involving the death of a teenage girl.”

Some time later, in 2009 It was also arrested by domestic assault after her ex-partner Tasya Van Ree denounced her. Although in 2011, Ree reportedly submitted a request to drop these charges, calling the incident “a misunderstanding.”

Regarding your police arrest for alleged involuntary manslaughter, reports that Depp’s defense they were going to file against him, they were dismissed by the judge. The arrest apparently It wasn’t due to her friend’s accident, but to a speeding.

This would mean that neither the mugshot nor the accusation of his involvement in the murder were true.

