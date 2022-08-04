the surprising response of the singer to the criticism received for leaving her musical career aside

The success of the interpreter of Thank U, Next It has led her to explore other businesses and, over the months, to move away from her musical facet.

Ariana Grande is one of the most successful artists of recent years, having sold more than 7 million records worldwide. and two Grammy Awards.

Some followers of the artist, before her supposed musical abandonment, have expressed their discontent and, on repeated occasions, they have criticized Ariana Grande for focusing on other aspects away from her career.

One of the most criticized aspects has been the importance that Ariana Grande has given to her cosmetics brand., REM Beautywhich for a year was created with the aim that its followers can experiment and show their creativity when putting on makeup.

On this occasion, while the American artist was making a unbox of your brand products, a fan account made a controversial comment in full live broadcast.

“Please, remember that you are a singer”, he indicated in reference to the fact that Ariana Grande is not one hundred percent focused on her music career.

Given these criticisms, Ariana Grande surprised her followers with an elegant response and put an end to the negative comments during his live.

“Actually, I have never felt more comfortable with my voice or as a singer,” she stated.

Added to your business in the cosmetics industry, Ariana Grande is also immersed in the film world preparing her role as Gilda for the adaptation of The Good Witch.

The American singer has not released any musical production since 2020date on which he published his LP positions, for what has generated concern in his followers about his possible retirement.