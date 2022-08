The american series FBI:International will end up in Mallorca this August to shoot part of its third season. It is an American CBS production in collaboration with Universal Television that, after a successful first season, was renewed this year for two more batches, the second of which will premiere in September. In its cast, the actors LukeKleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood or Christiane Paul stand out.

The creators of said fiction are DickWolf and Derek Haas. Wolf is an American producer and series creator behind successful titles like Lawas well as its different spinoffsThe different ‘Chicago‘, What chicago fire, Chicago P.D. either Chicago Med and more recently FBI. For his part, Haas is a recognized screenwriter for the same series as well as the movie SE buscawith Angelina Jolie and JamesMcAvoy, on whose sequel he is now working.

Of FBIin fact, is from which it derives FBI:International which is described as a police drama that places its action beyond American borders, with its base of operations in Budapest, Hungary, from where the series’ police team solves cases and defends the interests of American citizens abroad. . This has taken them to European cities such as Madrid, Paris or Prague and, it seems, will now set foot on Balearic soil, although details about whether the Island will appear mentioned in the same plot of the fiction are not yet known.

Duration

It is known that filming will begin in mid-August and will last between two and four weeks. On the other hand, the local production company PalmaPictures will be in charge of filming in Mallorca, just as it did in other American films such as Clawa film by Adam Sandler and Netflix shot the previous year on the Island.

The actors who star FBI:International They are led by Luke Kleintank, an American performer born in 1990 who has already accumulated a long career in film and television. It is, above all, in the domestic format that he has performed the most roles, with his main role in The man in the castle as well as his recurring appearances in successful titles such as gossip-girl, bones either Little Liars.

Palma Pictures, which is usually in charge of American and British productions, will repeat as the producer of another renowned series, The Crown, which, as this newspaper reported last year, had set its sights on the Island to shoot its sequences. Now, The Crown returns to Mallorca for its sixth and final season. Both productions will be the prelude to a few months that seem busy in the sector, as this newspaper has been able to learn from sources in the audiovisual world that predict a lot of work for September and October with important productions that opt ​​for the Island to film and that follow in the wake of others like Bollywood tapes like Pathanor the national ribbon The lighthousesettling Mallorca as a film set.