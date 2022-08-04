the sarcastic social reaction of the former Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to find no peace. As well as (new) team. The Portuguese ace, linked to the Manchester United until next 30 June 2023, he absolutely wants to find a team that guarantees him to play the next Champions League (closed to the Red Devils due to the sixth place in the Premier League obtained last season) and, among the last teams to have opened a window, L’Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid fans and the banner against Cristiano Ronaldo In this case, CR7 would be more than welcome to the Colchoneros technician Diego Pablo Simeone, who has repeatedly declared that he prefers Portuguese to Lionel Messi in his football philosophy. But the fans of the mattresses, who see him as an eternal enemy due to his long militancy at real Madrid, they don’t want to know. In addition to the social campaign with the hashtag “# ContraCR7”, in the last friendly they unrolled a banner that reads “CR7 Not Welcome“.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the sarcastic reaction towards the Colchoneros fans Well, in one of the Portuguese fans’ profiles, under the news of the banner itself, CR7 reacted with four rather ironic, almost sarcastic smiley faces at the position taken by Atléti fans. An answer that, of course, will not help to calm the spirits between the parties …