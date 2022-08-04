The Russo brothers reveal the tragic ending that Kevin Feige wanted for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Millions of fans were moved by the end of Avengers: Endgamethe epic closing (apart from Spider-Man: Far From Home) and especially the farewell to some of the heroes who have built the foundations of the universe, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) either Captain America (Chris Evans). However, it turns out that the Marvel boss’s original plans went far beyond these exciting goodbyes.

According to the film’s directors, the russo brothers, Kevin Feig presented them with an idea to wipe out all the original members of the Avengers. “Kevin proposed to us at one point to eliminate all the originals. We thought it was too aggressive and that the public would not be able to process it.and that, in fact, casting one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie could give us moments throughout the movie where the action could stop and we could have an emotional catharsis and then continue with the movie. storytelling and have more emotional catharsis,” explains Joe Russo.

“That was at the beginning. There was never a script as such or anything that had that“Anthony Russo clarifies when talking about Feige’s macabre idea of ​​ending all the iconic superheroes and restarting the saga in some way. However, the idea of ​​the Marvel boss did not come from a horror or tragic movie, but from nothing less than toy Story 3.

“Kevin had originally floated the idea of ​​it being like toy Story 3in which everyone had to jump into the fire to save the universeand we thought there’s a whole other storytelling thing to do on something on this scale, so we weren’t quite sure how the books would add up to get there,” argues Joe Russo. Either way, the end of Avengers: Endgame is well known, with the sacrifice of Tony Stark to restore peace in the universe (and recover the lives of those who had left) as well as the goodbye of Captain America with last service returning gems included.

