The messaging application continues to think of new tools and will now release an update so that administrators can delete messages from all members of a group.





In WhatsApp It is common for you to find different tricks that allow you to make the most of the messaging application. Next, we leave you the new tool that will be launched soon. Pay attention and find out.











The resounding change of WhatsApp for groups: what it is and how to use it

The messaging app will launch a new feature that It will allow group administrators to delete not only their own messages, as they were working, but also those sent by other members.

The option is already being tested and although it is not yet known when it will be available to all users promises to give administrators much more control over messages that are shared, having the opportunity to delete them for everyone if they are wrong, inappropriate, false, etc.











