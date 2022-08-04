The real reason Ryan Gosling accepted the role of Ken

To bring Ken to life, Ryan Gosling he prepared himself body and soul. Exercise sessions, balanced diet and hair dye to give the doll’s characteristic blond. While shooting under the orders of Greta Gerwig and with margot robbie co-equiper, Canadian actor revealed the real reason why he agreed to play Ken.

during his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gosling confessed that it was thanks to an oversight of his daughter that he ended up being convinced that the role should be his.

Ryan Gosling said that the “Barbie” script is the best he has read throughout his long career

“This is the best script I’ve ever read but what really sold me on was when I went out in the backyard and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon,” he said.

After encountering that scene, Ryan wrote directly to the directorsending her a photo of the one she had found in her backyard: “I texted Greta and said: ‘I’ll be your Ken, because this story must be told’”.

The picture Ryan Gosling saw in his backyard and sent to Greta Gerwig as the reason he took the role

Days ago, the actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight to talk a little more in depth about his character and what is hidden behind the popular doll. “Ken’s life is harder than it seems: he has no money, he is unemployed, he cannot have a car or a house of his own. He goes through very difficult things. It is not what you think it is,” he expressed.

“Barbie” will hit theaters on July 21, 2023 and will narrate the banishment of the doll of barbie landby fail to meet beauty standards that all dolls must have. As punishment, is taken to the real world of humans with the dangers that this entails for a practically perfect young woman. It is in this hostile world that she must become strong if she wants to win and return to her fantasy land.

