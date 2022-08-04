The new Garfield movie will be released in 2024

Alcon Entertainment has just announced the date of the premiere of the new Garfield movie and, although this should be a reason for joy for the fans, the truth is that we did not expect it to be postponed so much the return of the most procrastinating cat of the small and big screen. It will be on Friday, February 16, 2024, when we finally see Chris Pratt offering his voice to the feline in a new film. But for now, the project is still in full pre-production.

Obviously, with a year and a half before the premiere, the information about the synopsis of this new proposal is null. Garfield’s return to the big screen was announced for the first time in 2016after Alcon acquired the rights to the character created by Jim Davis, who will also act as executive producer of the title. The return has taken longer than expected, since to remember the previous adaptation you have to go back to 2006 and 2004, when two titles were released; Garfield: The Movie Y Garfield 2, both voiced by actor Bill Murray. In November of last year it was announced that Chris Pratt would be the new star to play Garfield, a news that came very closely followed by another relevant dubbing role for the actor, since it will be Super Mario in the animated story that he prepares IlluminationEntertainment.

At the moment, Pratt has Samuel L. Jackson as his only co-star. At first, it was thought that the Nick Fury of The Avengers could assume the role of Jon Arbuckle, the owner of the protagonist. Instead, we now know that Jackson will play Vic, a totally new character who will play the role of father of the orange cat. The film will be directed by Mark Dindaldirector of several animated titles such as cats don’t dance Y Chicken Little. garfield will start from a script adapted by David Reynolds, screenwriter of Finding Nemo Y mulan. Director and screenwriter have already worked together on The emperor and his follies, in which Reynolds served as a writer. DnEG Animation will animate the project and its general director Namit Malhotra and its president Tom Jacomb will serve as producers of the film, along with John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Alcon Entertainment will be behind financing the project and Sony Pictures will distribute the film worldwide.