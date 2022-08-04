The Nation / Confirm Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn in Joker 2

The singer and actress, Lady Gaga, confirmed through her Twitter account this Thursday that she will join the DC universe giving life to Harley Quinn in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix. Although it was already an open secret, it was expected that the information would be confirmed by official means or by Gaga herself, and so it happened.

Quinn is a widely recognized character in DC comics and the couple that he will form with Phoenix is ​​one of the most feared by Batman. The film will hit the big screens on October 4, 2024.

Also read: Compatriot turns 10 as an artist and is excited to reap success from Spain

As far as the first tape is concerned, Harley was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. However, after falling in love with the Joker, she helps him escape and they both start a new life of crime. According to experts, this new installment will focus on the beginning of this relationship.

Harley Quinn’s origin in the comics, revealed in Batman: Harley Quinn Within the No Man’s Land Saga (1999), is an adaptation of her origin in the graphic novel Mad Love. Since then, he has been a recurring character in the Batman stories and was even given his own series.

The sequel to Joker will represent for Lady Gaga to continue expanding her career as an actress, after participating in House of Gucci in 2021, and her Oscar-nominated role for her collaboration with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, in 2018. In that framework , it is remarkable how multifaceted Gaga has become over the years.

It may interest you: How scary! GEN journalist crossed the Eusebio Ayala pedestrian tunnel at dawn