The movie with Jennifer Lawrence that is featured on Star+

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous personalities in Hollywood today. Check out the movie that became popular!

After his public reunion with Emma Stoneher best friend from the middle, Jennifer Lawrence It became a trend on different social networks and streaming platforms. It is not an isolated case Star + where one of the films in which he stars was one of the most viewed last weekend.

Is about Joy, a comedy and drama film. It is directed by David O Russell, director with whom the actress worked on several occasions. It premiered in 2015 and has a duration of 116 minutes. The cast is completed Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Isabella Rossellini, Diane Ladd, Edgar Ramírez, Virginia Madsen, Elisabeth Rohm, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy-jean-Louisamong others.

The official synopsis reads: “Joy Mangano, a humble worker from Long Island, ended up becoming a popular inventor of household products and also one of the best-known faces of the American teleshopping“.

Specialized critics received the film well and it received several nominations during the awards season, especially Jennifer Lawrence for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Did you know her, Cinephiles?