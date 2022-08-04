The Medicine Service of Hospital La Fe obtains the quality certification ISO 9001 and UNE 179003

The Intensive Medicine Service of the La Fe University Hospital in Valencia has obtained the International Certification ISO-9001:2015 for its quality management system applied to critical care, as reported by the Generalitat in a statement.

Together with this certification, they have also been awarded the UNE 179003:2013 Certification, which certifies them as a quality service for managing patient safety risks applicable to the control of nosocomial infections, which are infections acquired during a stay in a hospital. hospital.

These certifications, as explained by the director of the Intensive Medicine Area and doctor, Álvaro Castellanos, «they have been obtained thanks to the implementation of a project that includes the creation of a more participatory organizational structure and that has the commitment of the 160 professionals who make up the Intensive Medicine Service of Hospital La Fe».

It is estimated that around 1,600 patients and that this program includes the definition of the potential risks of each process and the systematization of care through good practice protocols which, adds Dr. Castellanos, «allows us to anticipate and minimize the risks that exist in all care processes. In fact, 10 multidisciplinary working groups have been created to achieve these objectives».

For ISO-9001 quality certification se elements such as promoting the declaration of adverse events and their periodic analysis have been valued; drug safety, nosocomial infection prevention plan, registration and regular analysis of a group of essential quality and safety indicators.

In addition, other very important aspects have been worked on, such as the improvement in interprofessional communication and with patients and their relatives, and the commitment to achieve a series of annual objectives related to the work environment in the service, humanization, patient satisfactionthe formation of the team at all levels, training and clinical research.

With the implementation of this management system and its certification, the service aims to work according to the criteria of an international standard and continuously improve its processes. All this with the aim of offering quality assistance that allows us to meet the current needs of both patients and specialists and, in addition, to be able to know, understand and anticipate their future needs and expectations.

ISO certification it is a quality management standard and focuses on all the elements of quality management that an organization must have in order to meet the expectations and needs of its users. For its part, the UNE certification guarantees adequate risk management and patient safety, reducing the probability of an adverse event occurring.