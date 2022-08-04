The love story between Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz that nobody remembers – Movie News

The actors fell in love while filming the 2001 sci-fi movie ‘Vanilla Sky’.

Penelope Cruz Y Tom Cruise were “the couple of Hollywood” in the early 2000s. The actors fell in love during the filming of Vanilla Skyfrom director Cameron Crowe, a remake from the spanish movie Open your eyeswho was also starring Cruz.

The sci-fi flick starred Cruz, Cruise and Cameron Diaz, who won two Best Supporting Actress awards for her performance. In Vanilla Skythe carefree David (Cruise) is the heir to a multi-million dollar publishing company and at his birthday celebration he meets Sofía (Cruz). For the first time, David feels that “true love is possible,” but it breaks Julie’s heart. (Diaz), his friend and lover, who decides to commit suicide when he accompanies her in his car.

Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky.



The recording of the film brought to life the relationship between the actors and, during the three years they were togetherthe world press was filled with photos of the couple modeling on red carpets, as well as accusations and rumors about her.

The press highlighted the divorce between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, since it was very recent when the actor began dating Cruz. Likewise, it was even said that their relationship was about publicity to promote the movie they recorded together.

The relationship of the actors lasted three years.



In early 2003, the couple announced their breakup. According to the actors, the separation took place on good terms and they assured that they would continue to be good friends. Various international media said that Cruz and Cruise (the similarity of their surnames enchanted everyone) spent many months away due to to their jobs, but that this was the reason for their separation is just speculation.

