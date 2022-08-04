The look of Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, at the 2022 Oscars after party

The 94th ceremony of the awards oscars 2022 left some situations that gave something to talk about: from Will Smith’s hit to Chris Rock to Amy Schumer’s acid comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s “young brides”. Regarding the latter, one of the protagonists of the night was Camila Morronethe Argentine model who is in a relationship with the actor from Don’t Look Up and that dazzled on the blue carpet after party of the gala with a sophisticated look.

While Schumer was in charge of conducting the event, he focused on the ecological conscience that DiCaprio usually shows. But, far from flattering him for the various campaigns that he promotes and supports, he used the subject to joke with the age difference of the actor with his partnerswho are usually much younger than him.

Amy Schumer’s spicy joke about Leonardo DiCaprio

“Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He did so much to combat climate change and leave a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends”, launched Schumer jokingly, to the disbelief and laughter of those present at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Unlike what happened with Smith, the actor was not present at the gala, so his reaction to this provocation could not be appreciated. Those who did react to this sharp phrase were the users, so the interpreter’s last name became a trend on Twitter globally.

Hours later, the actor’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone appeared on the after party who organizes the magazine Vanity Fair. In this event, many celebrities pose again for the photographers and wear the exclusive designs that they prepared for this event that attracts eyes from all over the world.

Camila Morrone posed at the Oscars after party Courtesy Vanity Fair

In the case of Argentina, 24 years old, she arrived at the gala with a silver dress with asymmetric hemwhich left part of her back exposed, designed by Alexander Vauthier. She combined the look with stilettos black, with metallic tip, in tune with your outfit.

The event brought together other stars that tend to set trends in the world of fashion, as is the case with Anya Taylor-Joy, Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz, Kristen Stewart and Kim Kardashianamong many others.

Camila Morrone with Hailey Bieber at the Oscars after party

The daughter of Lucila Solá and Máximo Morrone has been in a relationship with DiCaprio since 2017. The beginning of their relationship caused a stir in the media, since they have been together for 23 years. Along these lines, it was Schumer’s comment on the artist’s young girlfriends, among whom are also Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn and Erin Heatherton.

The couple chooses to always keep a very low profile. The secrecy around the bond means that when they visit a public place, they try to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. Beyond the attempts, the high level of exposure of both worldwide means that it is not always possible. For that reason, different images of the couple are already known and it was expected to be able to see them together in this edition of the Oscars, an illusion that finally could not be realized.