The inclusion of Ben Affleck in Aquaman 2 is to replace a scene that Michael Keaton filmed

Details continue to emerge about Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans for the future of movies from the DC Universe. After it was revealed that Ben Affleck will be part of the reshoots of Aquaman 2a new report indicates the reason for its inclusion in the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor Michael Keaton filmed a scene as Batman to be part of the film that will star Jason Momoa. Likewise, test functions with audiences would have already been carried out, which would have expressed confusion with their inclusion.

Why is Michael Keaton? Why were they confused? Well, probably because they had no idea that the actor will play the batman again as part of the changes that the movie will impose. Flash. Also, the original plan was that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released after the project starring Ezra Miller.

However, changes to the release schedule fueled by the pandemic now have the Aquaman movie with a premiere in March 2023, while Flash It will hit theaters – if there are no further changes – in June of next year. And since Michael Keaton will be making his debut in that last film, his inclusion in the Jason Momoa project no longer makes sense.

That is to say, all of the above gave rise to Ben Affleck being able to appear again in the role that he has been playing from Batman vs. Superman.

In all that scenario, also keep in mind that Warner Bros would be evaluating changing the release dates of Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, so everything is still in the process of evaluation. Furthermore, the big question remains what the hell will happen to Ezra Miller’s Flash and the premiere of his film.