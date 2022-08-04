the important ‘bodypositive’ message that the famous sends after her physical change

Many people are joining the movement of messages ‘bodypositive‘ (normalizing that all bodies are valid) to break the barrier created by social networks of idealized lives and scandalous bodies.

So the artist Selena Gomezwho has had a physical change over the last ten years after being diagnosed and operated on for Lupus, has been one of the celebrities who has wanted to embrace this necessary movement to normalize that all bodies are valid and release the aesthetic pressure to which many people -especially women- are subjected.

In a video published on his TikTok appears the singer lying on a boat in a swimsuit and, with the background sound of a person saying “get your belly in”, to which she replies that no, she’s not going to hide her belly because “stomachs are this big sometimes”.

@Selena Gomez cow self ♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak

This video represents the reality of many people who have embarrassed or forced to hide their belly for ‘what will they say’, so users have been quick to comment, applauding the artist’s initiative: “Thank you Selena for being so authentic,” a girl commented.

“Totally, no one should ever feel like they have to stick their guts out, all bodies are beautiful just the way they are,” wrote another. “My great motivation” has pointed another.

The videos of Selena Gomez They have been characterized by their humor, but always transmitting a message behind, and this video has already accumulated at least twelve million views and 2.5 million ‘likes’.

importance of mental health

The artist returned to TikTok after a long hiatus without social networks due to mental health problems that she suffered a few months ago, since she was heavily criticized for her physical change.

but the artist came back last apriland since then he has already released several messages with his videos showing his new physical reality, affected by his illness: “I don’t care about my weight, because people are going to complain about it anywayif I’m very thin or if I’m very fat… I’m perfect as I am,” said the singer.

It’s not the first time

Related news

It is not the first time that withering comments on social networks affect mental health -both anonymous and celebrities.

We have already seen it in the physical change of the singer Camila Cabello, who was criticized for her weight gain; or, on the contrary, with Danna Paola, who lost weight after the pressure of comments on social networks saying that she had a few extra kilos. Among many others who have had to suffer -famous or not- this pressure for enter aesthetic parameters set by society.