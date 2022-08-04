The happiness of Emma Stone: blockbuster and baby in sight

The first trailer for cruel has not left anyone indifferent. The film that narrates the youth of Cruella de Vil, the villain of 101 Dalmatianspromises to be one of the great Disney releases for 2021 and much of the blame lies with Emma Stone.

Featured with a two-tone wig and styling with a twist punk, Stone prepares for a new blockbuster. He is not the first. The actress was already part of the Spider-Man franchise between 2012 and 2017, playing the superhero’s girlfriend in the adaptation starring Andrew Garfield. Her life has changed a lot since then.

Stone and Garfield’s love crossed the screen and their poses on red carpets around the world made them one of the most adored and beloved couples on the Hollywood scene. Her breakup in 2015 fell like a jug of cold water among her fans, but the interpreter had a good handful of reasons to smile.

In 2014 she was one of the protagonists of Birdmana film that earned him his first Oscar nomination, an Oscar that he would later achieve with la la land, the movie that launched her to stardom and placed her as a Hollywood heavyweight. in 2018 The favourite He ended up confirming it and Stone earned the respect of the critics.

His career is going from strength to strength, and his personal life too. In 2017, the actress began dating Dave McCary, director of segments of Saturday night Livewith whom he married in 2020. The couple is in luck since in January it was learned that they will be parents of their first child this year.

cruel, Stone’s other baby for this year, will hit theaters in May if the pandemic allows. Disney has not confirmed if it will premiere simultaneously on Disney + for a fee, as was the case with mulan.

The film, in which Emma Thompson also participates, is set in the 1970s and tells the story of designer Estella de Vil, Cruella. Glenn Close, who brought the character to life in the 1996 film, serves as executive producer on the film.

