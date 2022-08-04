The God of Thunder arrives at the Cipoleño cinema

The Cipoleño cinema will begin to project from this Thursday one of the most requested films of this year: Thor 4, Love and Thunder. The film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman was a rage at the world box office, and now it has come to the city to be enjoyed by adults and children.

From this Thursday and until Wednesday, August 10, Thor will be screened at 6:00 p.m. in the Lorenzo Kelly movie theater located in the Cipolletti Cultural Complex.

The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Tickets have a value of $500 and can be obtained through the ticket office https://cipolletti.gob.ar/.

The film lasts 125 minutes, is directed by Taika Waititi of the adventure genre. The rating is for ages 13+ and is subtitled.