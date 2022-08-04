The first images of the mysterious role of Emma Roberts on the set of Madame Web are filtered

The Spider-Man Universe of Sony Pictures continues to take shape thanks to the development of new films. Following the success of the latest Spider-Man trilogy that Sony developed in association with Marvel Studios, the studio set out to bring other characters from the spider world to the screen. Thus we have seen on the screen Venom Y Morbius.

One of the characters that will have his next debut on the big screen will be that of madam webwith dakota johnson of protagonist. In addition to Johnson, the cast includes performances by sydney sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Elizabeth Merced, Tahar Rahim, mike epps, adam scott Y emma robertsone of the last to join the cast.

The Madame Web movie is directed by S J Clarkson (The Defenders, Jessica Jones) and features a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius).

Dakota Johnson filming scenes for Madame Web in Boston

Since it was announced that madam web will reach the big screen, very little is known about the plot. The official synopsis indicates that “the film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the world of spiders.”

Weeks ago the first images of dakota johnson on the set of filming, which makes it clear that the actress will play Cassandra Webb, the name of the character who hides under the alias of Madame Web. Now the first photos of emma roberts in the midst of filming the movie.

Through the Twitter profile of Marvel Updates arrive the first pictures of roberts. The photos are not entirely clear, although it is possible to distinguish that it is the actress of scream queens. Another of the revelations that can be seen from these photos is that Roberts’ character appears to be pregnant.

Of course this actress first look has sparked discussion among fans about who the character in question is. There are those who suspect that Emma will play Jessica Drew, one of the incarnations of Spider-Woman. In the comic series published in 2015, the heroine appears visibly pregnant while she is dedicated to fighting crime. However, in the comics, Jessica Drew has a completely different appearance than the one seen in Roberts’ photos.

Another point to keep in mind is that Jessica Drew’s story never intersects with Madame Web’s, nor with the incarnations of Julia Carpenter or Cassandra Webb.

Another possibility is that Roberts is playing mary jane. Yes, the very Mary Jane Watson who is Peter Parker’s love interest. On Earth-616 (the same reality in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place), Mary Jane becomes pregnant while Peter Parker loses his powers. However, she loses her pregnancy after being poisoned by Alison Mongrain.

Adam Scott was also seen on the set of Madame Web and sparked rumors of a retired Spider-Man.

Recently, some images of adam scott on the film set. Although it is not known for sure who he will play, many speculate that he will be an alternate version of Peter Parker, mostly because of the clothes he wore in the photos. With the now leaked photos of Roberts, it makes sense that Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson would have a role in the Madame Web movie.

Of course, there is also the possibility that Roberts brings to life a completely new character, one that is not from the comics and is simply a character that madam web have to protect from certain danger. But it’s unlikely the studio would build Roberts’ profile to play such a minor character.

Surely in the coming months we will have more details and confirmations regarding who is who in this new bet from Sony Pictures. As the shoot continues, madam web is scheduled to premiere on July 7, 2023.

