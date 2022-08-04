The director of John Wick was about to direct the Blade movie!

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has revealed that he has been in talks with Marvel Studios to direct the Blade movie.

In san diego comic con, it was announced that for the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio will start working on some of its most iconic characters to add them to the franchise. Among them is Bladetape expected to arrive during the fifth phase from the MCU in November of next year.

It has now been revealed that such a project was about to be directed by Chad Stahelsky, director of the tapes John Wick.

Everybody wants to be a vampire hunter

According to ComicBook, Blade was the only studio project in which Stahelsky He was interested, considering that Marvel had greatly influenced his career and that he owed his success to having been able to work with Kevin Feige previously.

After finishing with John Wick 3, the director spoke with marvel executives, conversation in which Stahelski expressed his interest in leading the project starring Mahershala Ali.

I told Kevin: “Look, I’m not going to lie to you” I don’t know if it fits in the format that the studio manages [Marvel]but Blade is something very interesting that I would like to do. Chad Stahelsky

However, it was announced that the tape of Blade was finally in charge of Bassam Tarik, who joined the project in September of last year. In this regard, Stahelski comments thator have any grudge against the director or against Marvelthen consider that Tariq is “a very good director” and that “He will do a great job with the direction that Marvel wants to give the character.”

Blade’s long road

the reboot of Blade has been on the table since 2013, when Marvel Studios recovered the rights that previously belonged to newline Cinema. in 2019 Mahershala Ali got the role of Bladehaving a brief participation in one of the post-credits scenes of Eternals.

In 2023 it will be a full decade from the first conversation at Marvel for bringing the character’s story to the screen, finally cementing itself if all goes well during the production stages and filming, scheduled to start in October of this year.

And what about Stahelski?

One of the reasons whys Stahelski did not end up joining the project of Bladeis because the director is still working on the expansion of the universe of John Wick. Having directed the fourth installment in the franchise, which will hit theaters in March of next year, the film is just a small step in the plans that Stahelski wants to implement long-term for the character.

Well, after defining the fourth tape as “a great continuation of the story and a closing route for Wick”, the director spoke more about the prequel series titled The Continental, which is currently in development, stating that it is not the only project in the universe that will arrive in the future.

It is expected that the conclusion of the tapes starring por Keanu Reeves happen with one fifth moviewith which the spin off titled ballerinalocated in the same universe.

