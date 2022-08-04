The DC Movies That Are In Danger Of Cancellation – CINEMABLEND

The guillotine of David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, is going through many of the tapes of the DC extended universe.

Last night the news broke that Warner Bros Discovery canceled the premieres of batgirl and Scoob: Holiday Haunting, a pair of near-finished projects that cost the company $90 million and $40 million, respectively. A wool, boys, also, lost time for the directors and actors involved: Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser, talking about the story of Batgirl; Mark Hamill and Cristo Fernández, in the case of the Mystery Machine crew.

what they had both productions had in common was that, initially, they would be released on HBO Max, the platform that today has begun to discard original films from its catalog. For example, The Witches, the version of Anne Hathaway and Guillermo del Toro, a couple of names that, although they have failed, are usually the highlights on the platform. US portals are beginning to talk about the dismissal of 70% of the staff hired under the administration prior to the new CEO, David Zaslav.

Tomorrow there would be an important announcement regarding the future of the platform, its content and the rest of the projects so far approved by Warner Bros, and this makes us wonder How many DCEU movies would be in danger of being canceled despite its completion? Will they meet the same fate as Batgirl and Scooby Doo? There are three who have us with the earring, and saying this we already sound good moms.

The first, and most obvious, Blue Beetle, by Angel Manuel Soto and Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña, an adaptation of a minor character zero popular among non-fans of the publisher of the two detective consonants and initially planned to be an HBO Max original production. It was later announced that it would be released in cinema complexes. Soto has had to appease, on Twitter, assuring that his production is safe.

‘Blue Beetle’ would be in danger for having been planned for HBO Max.



Ditto James Gunn about the second season of Peacemaker, and Angela Muschietti, producer of The Flash, about the Ezra Miller tape. The first would be crazy to cancel it, it is one of the original productions that had the most streams at the beginning of the year, well above Netflix’s The Witcher; the second, yes, it is in great danger, due to the scandals of its protagonist and the constant delays it has suffered due to reshoots and post-production.

The last DC Fandome revealed that Michael Keaton would be part of Flash as Tim Burton’s Batman and a great film was heralded, especially since Ben Affleck also announced his return as the Dark Knight to that film. The Hollywood Reporter, with its close sources, has expressed that Keaton would have had problems being forced into DC movies.. It is said that he filmed a scene for Aquaman 2 and nobody made sense of it, so Affleck would have returned as Batsi to replace him.

Ben Affleck would have replaced Michael Keaton in ‘Aquaman 2’



This takes us directly to the last film of the king of Atlantis under the orders of James Wan, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom would be delayed once again due to last minute changes. She’s on the board, actually. It would be another suicide to cancel it after investing, surely, more than 200 million dollars in this sequel. Tomorrow we will learn the fate of all Warner Bros Discovery and these films, which would join Fantastic Twins, Batgirl and Scooby Doo.