The blockbuster movie “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” from 1986 starring Tom Cruise is back and you have a new opportunity to see it: One of the great premieres of August on Netflix | Cinema | Entertainment

As of August 1, it is already available at Netflix the movie “Top Gun: Passion and Glory”, and it is an all-time classic that began the story of this saga starring Tom Cruise which continued now in 2022 in theaters cinema.

Released in 1986, this film will be available all month on the platform streamingregarding the success of its recent sequel “Top Gun: Maverick”, as reviewed by the Terra web portal.

The Top Gun Story: Passion and Glory

Starring Tom Cruise, the first installment of “Top Gun” focuses on the story of Pete Mitchell (known as “Maverick”) and the man’s arrival in a group of elite aviators, as reported by the EcuRed web portal.

In this same group is Tom Kazansky, better known as “Iceman” (and played by Val Kilmer), with whom he will end up competing and rivaling at all times. And, although it is an action movie, love is also present in “Top Gun: Passion and Glory”, since Maverick falls in love with one of the instructors.

The film has a very original and powerful soundtrack, in addition to many scenes of action and adrenaline which will always keep you attentive in each scene where the ships fight in the skies.

In fact, the sequel was scheduled to be shot as soon as the first was completed, and thus take advantage of the wave of success, but an accident during filming led to it being postponed for no more and no less than 36 years.

Duration and legacy of Top Gun

The film lasts 110 minutes (less than 2 hours), and there is no doubt that “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” became one of the great successes and classics in the history of cinema, marking a before and after in the industry of Hollywood.

Now, the legendary film that began with the legacy of Tom Cruise will come to Netflix for new generations to get hooked on this story whose sequel became one of the highest-grossing movies in recent years. So, you’re on time, take advantage and don’t miss the premiere of “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” in the first days of August on the digital platform. (AND)

