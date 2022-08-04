The best movie in history, according to Tarantino, is also your favorite

Quentin Tarantino It is very clear what is the best movie ever made. Maybe not the best overall, but the best made? Definitely.

This is how he explained it in an interview to the Podcast ReelBlendwhere he went to promote his own podcast The Video Archives. Speaking of cinema, how could it be otherwise, the director of pulp fiction explained that, for him, the best executed tape is Sharkby Steven Spielberg.

Surely it is not the choice that could have surprised the fans the most, and it is a film that it’s found among the favorites of a lot of peopleespecially those who were able to enjoy its premiere in cinema, and in which marked a before and after. It is said that he was the firstblock buster modern” and also won three Oscars.

For Tarantino, Jaws is the best movie in history because, while other stories of the same tone had failed, above all, in their direction, Spielberg was clear what kind of movie he liked it and he was born to do it. Certainly not without problems, from accidents to multiplying your budget, but there is no doubt that it was worth it.

Even today, almost 50 years after they came out, continues to have excellent reviews and is an iconic film like few others. And its soundtrack? Probably one of the most repeated by everyone on beaches and swimming pools. It is a universal symbol, everyone understands the reference wherever you are.

It is not the first time that he has made a statement in this regard. He has already concluded that the best horror movies were Hell Underwater, Carrie or The Skin I Live Inamong other, and no one will make you change your mind (if they think it’s necessary). What she has not said is which is the best animated comedy, although taking into account that the first movie that she has put on for his son is Gru 2, we understand that it is and no one can disagree.

Do you agree with Quentin Tarantino? Jaws is definitely among your favorite movies, but do you consider it the best or is the director of django? Be that as it may, you now have an excuse to see again Sharkbecause nothing better than the summer season to recover this classic among classics.