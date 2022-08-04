the autumn colors that will be a trend this 2022 – Metro Ecuador

Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her firstborn six months ago, but like celebrities who protect their private lives, He has not shown his baby, in fact, neither the exact date of his birth nor the sex is known.

According to the TMZ portal, The actress’s baby shower was held at the end of January, so they estimate that the baby was born in February and has been kept secret until the details of the delivery.

In a podcast interview, he assured that “My biggest fear and the thing that keeps me up at night, especially as a mother, is the future. As will be? There are so many unknowns.”

But already the actress The Hunger Games enjoys motherhood with her husband Cooke Maroney and they have been seen on some occasions with the baby, well hidden, but we already know that the firstborn is here and that he is in very good health.

postpartum summer look

Jennifer Lawrence has been seen, rarely, in a postpartum outfit this summer, which, according to the Daily Mail, She looks cool and casual running errands in Santa Monica in a flowy white babydoll dress and comfy white Nike sneakers.

The 31-year-old Academy Award winner also looked radiant after giving birth as she walked with a friend.

He wore a green T-shirt printed with a cow in the colors of the US flag, FreeCity orange baggy pants and a gray cap while enjoying a conversation with his companion.

He also looked radiant with a simple brown dress, loose hair and next to the French director Leos Carax in New York.

They also photographed her with her husband Maroney, Dressed in wide, comfortable and versatile long pants in a beige tone that completely fit in with that casual summer style.

According to Bazaar magazine, Lawrence is the standard bearer of functionality and minimalism when it comes to dressingknows it well and for this reason, not only has she made them the protagonists of her latest look, but has also shown that it is a design that flatters any silhouette.