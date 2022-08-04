The anime Haikyuu!! would have already confirmed a fifth season – Kudasai

the japanese portal Collabo Coffee published an article indicating a collaboration between Cookpad Live Cafe and the multimedia franchise of Haikyuu!!. The interesting thing is that the wording mentions a fifth season of the anime adaptation, which indirectly confirms it since it has not been officially announced.

It is worth noting that in the official press release, published by PR Timesthere is no mention of the fifth season of the franchise, so it is understood that the official was edited later, probably at the request of the production staff of Haikyuu!!. Regarding collaboration, the following is mentioned:

In the third edition of the collaboration “Haikyuu!! x Cookpad Live Cafe”, titled as “Nekoma Festival”, will include the theme of the “Karasuno Institute vs. Nekoma Institute”, which will be represented in the fifth season of the anime. The lineup includes a collaboration menu inspired by popular characters like Lev Haiba and other popular characters, as well as new merchandise including a newly drawn mini-carrier!

Haruichi Furudate the publication of the manga began in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in February 2012 and finished it in July 2020, with the publisher collecting the work in a total of forty-five compilation volumes. Four seasons of the animated adaptation of the project have been produced to date, accumulating a total of eighty-five episodes.

The first season of twenty-five episodes aired on Spring-2014 (April-June)followed by a second season of twenty-five episodes in Autumn-2015 (October-December)a third season of ten episodes in Autumn-2016 (October-December) and a fourth season of twenty-five episodes divided into two parts in Winter-2020 (January-March) Y Autumn-2020 (October-December). All seasons have been produced by the studios Production I.G..

Synopsis of Haikyuu!!

Shouyou Hinata started playing volleyball after seeing the “little giants” playing the sport when she was in elementary school. He suffers a crushing defeat in his first and last tournament in high school at the hands of his rival Tobio Kageyama. So, Hinata joins the Karasuno High volleyball team, vowing revenge against Kageyama. However, Kageyama is also in Karasuno’s team. The former rivals form a legendary combo with Hinata’s mobility and Kageyama’s precise ball handling. Together, they take on the local tournaments and vow to take on the rival school of Karasuno at the nationals.

