The 5 best Netflix action movies if you liked The Invisible Agent

ATTENTION: The article is updated in July 2022, the catalog may have changed since then.

That in the streaming war Netflix wants to become the beacon of action movie fans it’s no secret. As well as producing a handful of films themselves, such as “The Invisible Agent”, “Red Alert” or “Tyler Rake”also has a huge number of tapes of the genre in its catalogue. Since new as “Kate” some from ago a few years as “The Lord of War”. Do you want to see the best? Well, fans of action movies, this article is for you.

5 great action movies on Netflix

tyler rake

Of course, this list has to start with the best action movie produced by Netflix so far. Chris Hemsworth becomes a mercenary who has to carry out a very dangerous rescue mission. Its action sequences are among the most spectacular and frenetic that have been seen in recent years. Two hours of pure adrenaline and entertainment that will have a sequel in 2023. Don’t miss it.

Hitman

One of the great action and mercenary movies of recent times bears the stamp of Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”, “Blade Runner 2049”). The story follows an FBI agent who is recruited to fight drug trafficking. But in this fight You will learn that not everything is what it seems., the good guys and the bad guys are not always so clear cut. Besides, it’s starring Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin. What else for?

The fire of revenge

Denzel Washington is already an expert in action thrillers. Y “The fire of revenge” is one of his most notable films. Agent of the United States government, he will accept the mission to keep a girl safe. But, when she is she is finally kidnapped, will be forced to carry out a crude and violent rescue operation. The tape, to encourage you more, is directed by the great Tony Scottabsolute master of the genre.

John Wick 2 and 3

Here I couldn’t choose so I give you a double session. Surely you have heard of John Wick, the saga starring Keanu Reeves. Well, the first one is not on Netflix but the two sequels are. And, really, they are very worth it. Brutal choreographies, pulp aesthetics, very explicit violence… Since they premiered they changed the way of shooting action movies all over the world. Essentials.

Heat

It is surely the best action movie that Netflix has in its catalog right now. “Heat” is the classic story of police and robber but taken to the extreme. Robert De Niro plays a criminal brilliant and cunning, while the one in charge of hunting him is Al Pacino in the role of a policeman tremendously obsessed with his work. It is a film as long as it is addictive, the best thing ever done in the genre. He would see her a thousand times.

Now that you’ve come this far, you only have to prepare a good bowl of popcorn, get comfortable on the couch and open Netflix. The fun and adrenaline are already put by these 5 masterpieces. Do not think about it, if you have any pending, see it right now.