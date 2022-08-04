The 15 best miniseries to watch on vacation

Summer leaves a lot of free time that we don’t have the rest of the year, and for those lagging behind who can’t find the time to see all those series that you have on your list, miniseries are always a good option. These 15 stand out for their quality and recognition among the public, and promise good doses of action, drama or romance condensed in few episodes.

Mare of Easttown

British actress Kate Winslet stars in this American police drama as Marianne, or Mare, a police officer who investigates a crime that happened in the Pennsylvania city, while everything seems to be going worse in her family life. Winslet is accompanied by Guy Pierce, with whom she also coincides in ‘Mildred Pierce’, as well as Evan Peters (‘American Horror Story’).

you have it in HBOMax.









Open wounds

‘Open Wounds’ is a short psychological thriller, in which you can see Amy Adams getting into the role of the journalist Camille Parker, confused by her memories due to her addictions, and when she returns to her town she finds that a murder that he can write about, but to do so he must first deal with his family and his own dark past.

Is available in HBOMax.









dopesick

Brief but very intense, ‘Dopesick’ is full of hard-to-see moments that deal with the problem of opiate addiction, the plague of the United States, from the perspective of a small mining town in which a discouraged population, a growing addiction, and the interests of a pharmaceutical company that the police are trying to investigate. How much with a brilliant cast led by Michael Keaton.

You can find it in Disney+.









Poison

Created by the artistic duo that make up Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, ‘Veneno’ was a milestone in 2020, acclaimed by critics and the public until it became a phenomenon. As a biopic, it recounts the process by which Valeria Vargas wrote Cristina Ortiz’s memoirs, La Veneno. Through this mythical character, the series tells stories of television in the Spain of the 90s and 2000s, and makes a much applauded portrait of the transsexual community and the problems it faces with the tenderness and heartbreaking vision that characterizes the Jays.

Can be viewed exclusively here in ATRESplayer Premium.









The truth about the Harry Quebert case

Patrick Dempsey leaves the doctors to embark on his most serious role, that of a writer accused of the murder of a young woman 30 years later when it is discovered that they had a secret relationship. The comings and goings of the case will make you feel like a true detective along with the beautiful landscapes of coastal Maine. An edge-of-your-seat thriller based on the famous novel by acclaimed Joël Dicker.

You can see it in Movistar+.

Safe

British series that tells the story of a widowed surgeon, Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall of ‘Dexter’), who puts all his efforts into recovering his daughter after she has disappeared one night while out partying. Thus begins an investigation that will lead to more disappearances. A twisty thriller that adapts a story by one of today’s most popular writers, Harlan Coben.

‘Safe’ is available at Netflix.

Defending Jacob

Too little impact (undeserved) has had this interesting miniseries starring none other than Chris Evans. Captain America plays a concerned detective father who is removed from the body after his 14-year-old son is framed for murder. His struggle to discover who is lying and his family dynamics with his wife (Michelle Dockery, ‘Downton Abbey’) will hook you from the pilot.

You can see it in AppleTV+.

The Lost Room

One of those forgotten gems that is worth rescuing, although we warn you that finding it on a platform is currently not possible. Perfect for lovers of ‘Fringe’, it narrates the investigation of a paranormal incident in which all the objects, a priori everyday, in a motel room become powerful. Peter Krause (‘Six Feet Under’) and Julianna Margulies (‘The Good Wife’) star in this brief but intense story with an ensemble cast where all faces will be familiar to you.

It’s a Sin

Created by Russell T. Davies and Peter Hoar, ‘It’s a Sin’ is a complete generational portrait that fights against prejudice, homophobia and the singling out of the LGTBI community in the United Kingdom in the 1980s, during the years in which AIDS caused more deaths. Through the emotional story of its characters, played by Callum Scott, Olly Alexander and Lydia West, among others, the series approaches the first sexual experiences and the liberation of some of them when they run away from home. It will please fans of ‘Pose’.

Is available in HBOMax.

queen’s gambit

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the great revelations of the last decade. She won her first Golden Globe for her work on this miniseries based on the novel by Walter Tevis. The story follows Beth Harmon, a young woman who masters the game of chess. She will quickly become a celebrity by passing competitions in the middle of the Cold War, fighting for the title of being the best player in the world. If you thought you couldn’t be passionate about chess, it’s because you haven’t given her a chance yet.

It has 7 chapters and you can see it in Netflix.









Years and Years

Starting from the near future, this British fiction recounts the misadventures of a family exposed to technological, political and social advances, offering a rather discouraging image of the future (or rather of our present). It has been compared to ‘Black Mirror’, coming to surprise and scare in equal measure while analyzing the great problems of our society. With an excellent Emma Thompson as an ultraconservative extremist, it has one of the most heartbreaking scenes in recent years that will stay in your retina.

you have it in Movistar+.









behind his eyes

Psychological suspense miniseries where the barriers of privacy and the limits of relationships are put to the test. With a supernatural twist and mostly twisted revelations, it follows the story of a single mother whose world is turned upside down when she begins an affair with her new boss and things take an even stranger turn when she is drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife. Adele. What begins as an offbeat love triangle soon turns into a dark psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught up in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no one is what they seem.

Is available in Netflix.









Homeland

One of the first HBO productions in Spain, it is based on the best-seller by Fernando Aramburu. Through everyday stories, it tells how the Basque conflict is experienced after the terrorist group ETA announced its termination. Its protagonists experience the tensions that years of terrorism and violence have left in a damaged and fragmented society.

can be seen in HBOMax.

Angels in America

In the mid-1980s, God has left heaven, Ronald Reagan is presiding over the White House, and AIDS has taken over America. Six chapters that follow the story of two couples of homosexual men who try to survive in a convulsive time where they will fight against their own prejudices for their orientation, while a messenger angel (Emma Thompson) searches for a new prophet on earth. Along with Tompson in the cast are relevant names such as Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Patrick Wilson (‘The Warren File’), Jeffery Wright (‘Westworld’) or Mary-Louise Parker (‘Weeds’)

Winner of 7 Emmys and 5 Golden Globes, is available HBOMax.

Band of Brothers

Created by two great names in recent Hollywood history: Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the series tells the story of a group of American soldiers during World War II. Based on testimonies and including interviews with survivors of the conflict. Being considered by many as the best war series in history.

Available in HBOMax.