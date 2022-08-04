One of the fittest actors in Hollywood in recent years has a name of his own: Leonardo Dicaprio.

The American actor has had endless movies of all kinds where he has made it clear that he has huge tables and now, while waiting for Don’t Look Uphis new film that bears the Netflix seal is a fantastic moment to remember his best works.

Here you will meet The 13 Best Leonardo DiCaprio Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To Critics. A compendium of tapes that perfectly show the number of records that the actor has and that show why he is one of the great figures in the entertainment industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

The Aviator

Year: 2002

2002 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly IMDb: 7.5

One of the best valued works of Leonardo DiCapriowhich earned him one of his three Golden Globes and an Oscar nomination.

Getting into the skin of the eccentric, megalomaniac and complex Howard Hughes was not an easy task, but Leonardo internalized his obsessive-compulsive disorders and paranoia with conviction.

A very well directed film by his friend and regular collaborator Martin Scorsese and perfectly accompanied by a superb Cate Blanchet playing Katherine Hepburn. This has been one of the cases in which her youthful appearance prevented giving greater credibility to a great work.

Gangs of New York

Year: 2002

2002 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Broadbent

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Broadbent IMDb: 7.5

The city is dominated by political corruption, and gang warfare leads to deaths and riots.

In this context, the young Irish immigrant Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) wants revenge on William Cutting, “Bill the butcher” (Daniel Day-Lewis), the man who killed his father (Liam Neeson).

With this premise one of the most memorable band films in the history of cinema is formed. A wonderful show, with great performances and an imposing technique.

Once upon a time in… Hollywood

Tarantino’s last work to date though sadly one of his weakest films.

Of course, the good chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who put themselves in the shoes of a famous Western actor and his stunt double manages to sustain a film that includes all his cinematographic affiliations, wasting love for cinema, but fails to make two come together. Disjointed and poorly developed stories.

Who does Gilbert Grape love?

Year: 1993

1993 Director: Lasse Hallstrom

Lasse Hallstrom Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen

Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen IMDb: 7.8

When Leonardo DiCaprio was barely known in the world of entertainment, he signed a sensational role where he puts himself in the shoes of a mentally disabled person.

A film that deserves to be on its own merits among the best roles of Leonardo DiCaprio and that served to draw the attention of the press and viewers around the world.

Very well accompanied by Johnny Depp, DiCaprio managed to bring a shocking credibility to his character without the need for an overly histrionic or exaggerated performance, something admirable given his youth and little experience in the cinema.

Lasse Hallström, the director of the film, declared that he chose him out of a multitude of applicants because he seemed “the most observant of all”.

titanica

Year: 1997

1997 Director: james cameron

james cameron Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates IMDb: 7.8

Naturally, it could not be missing Leonardo DiCaprio’s best movies.

A film that needs no introduction, but if you’re a bit lost, here’s a simple summary: it talks about the historic sinking of the Titanic with a beautiful love story in between.

Despite the fact that it has some overly sappy dialogue and the occasional unnecessary script twist, Titanic is an absolute marvel of entertainment that shines in the perfect recreation of the ship of dreams and an OST by James Horner that continues to put the goosebumps.

Titanic is one of James Cameron’s best films as it perfectly mixes spectacle cinema with romance. A good experience of great visual beauty with some good performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winsletalthough somewhat sweetened more in certain passages.

Blood Diamond

Year: 2006

2006 Director: Edward Zwick

Edward Zwick Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou, Jennifer Connelly, Kagiso Kuypers

Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou, Jennifer Connelly, Kagiso Kuypers IMDb: 8.0

In this entertaining dramatic adventure film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays diamond smuggler Danny Archer in the midst of the conflict in Sierra Leone.

In addition to being a very physical role and more complex than it seems – his character moves in confusing moral codes -, he managed to imitate quite faithfully (according to experts) the strange Afrikaner accent and took an Oscar nomination.

the reborn

Year: 2015

2015 Director: Alejandro G. Inarritu

Alejandro G. Inarritu Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, Domhall Glesson

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, Domhall Glesson IMDb: 8.0

Another of the best leonardo dicaprio movies in which he won the only Oscar that appears in his list of winners —something really surprising, everything must be said— thanks to a colossal performance.

It is also true that many of the scenes he recorded from the film in which they show that he is freezing cold and having a really bad time are part of what the actor really felt when recording the film, although that does not detract from his interpretation and delivery.

A masterfully narrated, acted and filmed survival western. A classic story (with capital letters) shot with immense innovative talent and 2 exceptional actors.

Catch Me If You Can

A film based on the true story of Frank W. Abagnale —played by a colossal Leonardo DiCaprio—, a young and elusive criminal who adopted various identities of all kinds while managing to escape from the forces of order.

This is where Carl Hanratty comes into play —a fantastic Tom Hanks— an FBI agent who has the objective of following his trail and capturing him to bring him to justice, but it seems that Frank is always one step ahead.

A frankly entertaining film in which Spielberg provides solvency, liveliness and good twists and rhythms to a schematic, light and fast-paced story, which he mistakenly seasons with drops of very homegrown sentimentality spielbergianawas read in the criticism of El País at the time.

Shutter Island

Year: 2013

2013 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley

Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley IMDb: 8.2

In the summer of 1954, 2 law enforcement officers are assigned to a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a dangerous murderess from Ashecliffe Hospital. However, they soon discover that the center keeps many more secrets than it seems and hides a terrible truth behind it.

Here, Leonardo DiCaprio shapes one of the main detectives of the film leaving a role to remember and one of those endings that are cinema history.

The wolf of Wall Street

An absolute excess of film where Leonardo DiCaprio puts himself in the shoes of Jordan Belfort and leaves one of the most memorable roles of his career.

An absolutely magnificent film in which the American actor makes clear why he is one of the great actors in Hollywood with an amazing number of interpretive registers.

Scorsese portrays the opulence of the lifestyle of a man insatiable in his ambition based on the autobiography of the eccentric Jordan Belfort. He does it brilliantly extracting from DiCaprio his most visceral role.

In addition, it has an intelligent script, a sublime direction of actors -Margot Robbie catapulted to stardom thanks to this tape- and a protagonist in a state of grace.

Django Unchained

Year: 2012

2012 Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz IMDb: 8.4

An absolute tribute to the western genre, but with the customary seal of Quentin Tarantino and that is among the best of his filmography.

Here Leonardo DiCaprio plays one of the villains of the role and without a doubt it is among his best roles because of the passion he puts into the character.

It is well known by all, but there is a scene in which, out of anger, he hits a glass that, when it breaks, several crystals stick in his hand. Instead of stopping to treat his hand, DiCaprio continues with the scene and continues to the end.

A round and very well put together film that only has one small problem: its excessive length.

infiltrators

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best roles where he plays a policeman who infiltrates a dangerous mafia in order to arrest the capo.

The grace of the film is that Matt Damon does the same, but in reverse and infiltrates the police in order to have everything under control and notify his boss when they are about to catch him.

In addition to being one of the best Leonardo DiCaprio moviesSo is Martin Scorsese. Devilish and adult rhythm, unexpected script twists, actors up to the task and a brilliant set design are the keys to the film, but it has much more.

The film won Best Picture at the Oscars, in addition to awards for Martin Scorsese for Best Director, Thelma Schoonmaker for Best Editing, and William Monahan for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Source

Year: 2010

2010 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page IMDb: 8.8

In addition to being one of Christopher Nolan’s best films, it also ranks number one as Leonardo DiCaprio’s best film according to critics.

A science fiction adventure whose main axis is the ability to manipulate people’s thoughts by getting into their minds.

A wonderful film full of great handcrafted action sequences, one of those endings that leave their mark and that continues to be theorized today and a plot that does not leave a single second of respite.