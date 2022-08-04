The 10 best films of Evangeline Lilly according to IMDb

This Wednesday turns 43 the actress Evangeline Lilly. The Canadian interpreter made the leap to fame with the Lost series, where she was one of its protagonists by giving life to Kate Austen. She is currently recognized for her role as Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man.

In addition, he has participated in films such as The Hurt Locker, which won the Oscar for best film. She has also been part of tapes like Real Steel and in the saga of The Hobbit.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Evangeline Lilly movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Evangeline Lilly Movies According To IMDb

10.- Little devil (5.6)

Gary, who has just married Samantha, the woman of his dreams, discovers that his six-year-old stepson could be the Antichrist. With Evangeline Lilly and Adam Scott. Available on Netflix.

9. South of Heaven (5.7)

Convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give his childhood sweetheart Annie, who is dying of cancer, the best last year of his life. With Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly

8.- Crisis (6.1)

Three intertwined stories about the world of opiates: a trafficker plans an international operation; an architect tries to recover from his addiction; a professor investigates the relationship between the government and a pharmaceutical company. With Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly.

7.- Real Steel (7.0)

In the near future, robot boxing is a top-tier sport. A struggling former boxer thinks he’s found a champion in a discarded robot. With Hugh Jackman and Evangeline Lilly

6. Ant-Man and the Wasp (7.0)

As Scott Lang tries to balance being a superhero and being a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present him with an urgent new mission that will see Ant-Man fight alongside the Wasp to uncover secrets from the past. With Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. It’s on Disney+

5.- Ant-Man (7.3)

Equipped with a super suit with the uncanny ability to shrink but increase the strength of the wearer, white-collar thief Scott Lang must come to terms with his inner hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, plan and pull off a heist that will save the world. With Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Available on Disney+

4.- The hobbit: The battle of the five armies (7,4)

Bilbo and company are forced to wage war against a series of combatants and prevent the Lonely Mountain from falling into the hands of a growing darkness. With Ian McKellen and Martin Freeman

3.- The Hurt Locker (Fear Zone) (7.5)

During the Iraq War, a sergeant recently assigned to an Army bomb squad finds himself at odds with his fellow squad members for his maverick way of handling his job. With Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie. on netflix

2.- The hobbit: The desolation of Smaug (7,8)

The dwarves, along with Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey, continue on their quest to reclaim Erebor, their home, from Smaug. Bilbo Baggins owns a mysterious and magical ring. With Ian McKellen and Martin Freeman

1.- Avengers: Endgame (8.4)

After Thanos has wiped out half the universe, the surviving Avengers must do everything they can to undo such an atrocity. on Disney+