Thanks to ESPORTS scholarships you could study at universities in the United States playing FIFA or Fortnite

Some time ago we told you the story of the Brazilian gamer Matheus Guimarães Montenegro, who at 20 years old and thanks to his skills in video games, has been accepted at Oklahoma Christian University, with a scholarship in computer science.

University of the United States that he chose among the 28 that offered him a scholarship as an esport athlete that he obtained for his experience in the Fortnite video game.

Something that if you have the desire, skills for games like FIFA or Fortnite and good grades, you could also choose since there are several universities that are offering opportunities through esports.

Matheus playing Fortnite on his PC

This is because for some time now, the universities of that country offer scholarships to students from all over the world who represent the institution in esports competitions. Featured games include, for example, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Valorant, and Rainbow Six Siege. All while also getting a quality education, training in these Universities.

As indicated on the 305 Agency site, where you can fill out a form to begin this process, since it was formed on July 28, 2016, the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) has become the only association of collegiate esports programs e-Sports at colleges and universities across the United States. Association that they indicate, has more than 170 institutions that include university e-Sports programs.

Scholarships that are obviously given to students who meet various requirements and that go beyond just being good at video games. These include interviews in English, letters of recommendation from professors and the director of the current educational institution, and essays on a topic from their own life, revealing the reason that makes them want to enter that university.

Oh, and obviously, show that you will raise the name of the university by competing in its esports teams, surely fulfilling a goal that any player in our region used to see as a distant dream.

