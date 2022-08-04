Taylor Swift would be working on the new album

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news

Taylor Swift would be working on a new album, this is what some British media report, according to which, the musician would have written and recorded her album in the last few weeks in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the source, his music will be completely different than his other previous releases. “An experimental album” featuring a range of genres and which will see collaboration with various artists.

As for the songs, it would seem that the artist wants to refer to her new love story with the actor Joe Alwyninstead of focusing on breakups like on previous albums.