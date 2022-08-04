Taron Egerton did meet with Marvel Studios but not to talk about the role of Wolverine

With the X Men being more than official within the MCU, hundreds of fans have wondered which actors and actresses will be able to give life to the famous mutants of Marvel. And while nothing has been confirmed yet, a long time ago it was believed that Taron Egerton could be the successor of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine.

However, this finally seems not to be entirely true, although yes, it is totally real that the actor of Kingsman sat down with Marvel Studios to discuss a possible future within the massive superhero movie franchise.

More precisely, the actor met with Kein Feige, the president and producer of all of Marvel Studios, to whom he explained his enormous interest in being part of the UCM. Feige replied that it would be great if he could find something suitable for Taron Egerton, however, that something apparently hasn’t arrived yet, so we might as well take Wolverine out of the equation.

see more

I spoke to @TaronEgerton who set the record straight on those WOLVERINE rumours. Short version: nothing is happening…yet. But I did surprise him with a big endorsement of that casting by the @Russo_Brothers Our full chat at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq pic.twitter.com/mGUaTl4x1Q — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 27, 2022

During Josh Horowitz’s podcast, source of this information, Egerton commented the following:

“The reality is that there has been a lot of fancasting. I attended a general meeting with Kevin about four years ago, where I said that I love movies, that I would love to do something, and he said that it would be great if we could find something. I walked away and haven’t spoken to him since. I check my emails every five minutes. There was a character that I mentioned in that meeting, but he wasn’t that (Wolverine), so that puts it into perspective. There is no reality in that.”

So as you can see, it’s been a long time since this meeting and the British actor wasn’t even interested in the role of Wolverine in the first place. So we may not see it on the side of the X Men The way everything is going, it may not even have a place in the Marvel Studios universe, although after his work in Kingsmansure there are many fans who would love to see him with the cape of a superhero.

Would you have liked Taron Egerton to be Wolverine in the MCU?

***

Do not miss the best content of Spaghetti Code through our channel of Youtube.