Tano Ortiz, happy for Jorge Sánchez and his move to EuropeMediotiempo

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.08.2022 10:39:08





It is practically a fact departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax from the Netherlands and Ferdinand OrtizAmerica’s coach He was happy for this possibility because the player will be able to reach your dream to play in Europe.

The strategist acknowledged that he still doesn’t know if he’ll be able to hire someone for cover that lowalthough they have a foreigner place available due to the departure of George Mere.

“I don’t know if it has been finalized or not.if it has been specified it makes me happy with him and I will chat with the right people to see if we can bring someone else”, he said after the game against Los Angeles FC.

Tano Ortiz calm with his Eagles

The strategist left happy with the actions of his team against LAFC where they took the Victoria in penalty shootout and also showed improvement with respect to what they had presented in the MX League.

“I’m quiet with the game of the team, he always plays the same, he looks for the goal in front and that gives me the peace of mind that the player he integrates plays the same as those who have been playing. Twe have to start adding up in the League, it’s important. Sunday at home against Juárez is going to be important to get the three points”, he indicated.

“I’m in the largest institution in Mexico and the pressures will always exist, it is part of this institution. My head is calm, he knows what he wantsI am preparing to put up the best team that I believe in and is part of”.

About him calendar that America has had playing every third day in recent weeks, Tano asserted that this It’s not an excuse and that is why he has done different rotations.

“It is a repeated phrase, but I always say that we prepare for this calendar what we have. The results in the league are not given, I am realistic; we knew that every friendly match we had to approach it the same way. implies tirednesswe prepare for thisI have to look for alternatives and on Sunday against Juárez we will have a new chance to add to the League, which is what we want. This string is over, until September is the next friendly and we will focus on the league which is quite important to us.”