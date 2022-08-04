Summer fashion, the looks of trendy singers to be inspired by

The voice is not the only tool with which they explode their inner world. From Harry Style to Justin Bieber, there are singers who enjoy exploring and reinventing the fashion trendsnow at the spur of charming eccentricity, now in a feigned stylish nonchalance.

While the summer lights up with concerts, let’s retrace the looks of today’s music stars. From oversize that defies bespoke cuts to essential clothing that sparkles in detail, here are the sources of inspiration for men’s summer wardrobe. To feel a little rock in the meantime.

Playfulness with class like Harry Styles

After the dissolution of the most beloved boy band of recent years, One Direction, Harry Styles he launched into a solo career. Since then he has released three albums that have conquered the world charts, the last one released a little while ago, Harry’s House. And it has become a model of style, a symbol of a manhood perfectly at ease even in pink, tulle, feather scarves, dresses, pearl necklaces and enamel.

As a bad boy, at 28 he is now a classy young man who mixes styles and opens the male wardrobe to various declinations, having fun in the details, refined both when he plays with more daring looks and when he shows off the elegance of a gentleman, even outside the reds carpet and in more casual settings. His surname doesn’t lie.

Playfulness and good taste in sparkling balance, here he is Harry Styles in Gucci style (by the way, the first HA HA HA collection co-created by the singer and Alessandro Michele, Gucci creative director, is highly anticipated). “Fruity” crewneck T-shirt and the green of strawberries that comes back in the necklace of large lime and moles pearls acid green pants.

Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM Harry Styles visits SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, May 18, 2022, New York

Even the total black with Harry Styles it is never trivial. Black denim and black shirt rolled up at the elbows and the touch that makes the difference: two swallows in flight burst in light blue and blue, symbol of travel and luck, recalling the tattoo – among many others – that the singer has on his chest.

Photo by Gary Gershoff / Getty Images Harry Styles visits the Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at Z100 Studio, July 19, 2017, New York City

Here for Harry Styles flared jeans and white tank top with the inevitable necklace of large Éliou pearls, in a light blue that evokes the color of the trousers. And an unbuttoned SS Daley cardigan.

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Spotify Harry Styles, May 19, 2022, New York City

Streetwear and oversize like Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber he created a look all his own, going from a baggy sweatshirt and cap to a revisited grunge and elegant suit. Always playing on her fit. And often with that air of “dress as if you don’t care”, as the clothing line he launched, Drew House, seems to dictate, in the sign of streetwear, with a smiley face with the word “Drew” used instead of the mouth as a logo (Drew as Justin’s middle name).

The 28-year-old Canadian singer often challenges fabric contrasts as well proportions and sizesputting on oversized garments and not taking themselves too seriously. As if to hide inside the clothes, under the hat or in the hood, in the long sleeves that hide the hands. The message it seems to send out: getting dressed is fun, no matter what others think.

Here’s Justin in baggy jeans, loose fluttering white t-shirt, pearl necklace by Ian Charms and hoop earrings. And the extra touch is an unusual caramel-colored faux fur jacket. For a Los Angeles summer that also grants cool temperatures.

Photo by JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images Justin Bieber, August 17, 2021, Los Angeles

From street style to grunge the step is short. Justin here is in ripped jeans, an oversized white t-shirt and waistcoat, cutting the sleeves to the classic ’90s Seattle checkered shirt. Like the king of grunge Johnny Depp, there is no shortage of fedora hat, in this case by Nick Fouquet.

Photo by Melodie Jeng / Getty Images Justin Bieber attends a Views party during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, April 10, 2015, Palm Springs

Doesn’t all this seem oversized enough? Here then is another demonstration of Justin Bieber’s slightly arrogant predilection for the XXL, at the Grammy Awards in a white tank top and extra-large dress Belenciaga.

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Justin Bieber attends the Grammy Awards, April 3, 2022, Las Vegas

Shawn Mendes casually chic

In no time Shawn Mendes went from posting videos on Vine to being a world successful pop star, with four studio albums and three world tours, also becoming a reference of chic, casual and timeless stylewanted as a testimonial by Emporio Armani and Calvin Klein and sought after by the biggest brands.

The young Canadian singer-songwriter, 24 years old on August 8, knows what looks good on him and moves with freshness from shirts with daring unbuttoned patterns to tailor-made haute couture suits accompanied by the lively mix of beaded necklace plus medal necklace.

The distinctive garment of his summer 2022? There white tank top, shown on the Wonder tour. Well adherent to the pectorals, enhanced by a skimpy vest from the genie-style arabesques of the lamp. Accessories are inevitable, from the necklace with emerald medal, which often accompanies it, to the rings.

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes during the opening night of the Wonder tour at the Moda Center, June 27, 2022, Portland, Oregon

And to the sea? In boxer, necklace and enamel, beyond gender roles. Here he is in a well-cut black swimsuit on the leg, with navy blue references, which Shawn Mendes loves so much and also returns in the nail polish.

Photo by MEGA / GC Images Shawn Mendes at the seaside in Miami, May 7, 2022

For an elegant occasion? The inevitable white tank top which Mendes also exhibits under formal wear and tuxedos, and a green suit aqua with dark details by Dolce and Gabbana. With that recurring casual chic touch of the mix of necklaces.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV Shawn Mendes at the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, Newark, New Jersey

Rainbow style Maluma

At 28, with 18 million records sold, Maluma is one of the most successful Latin artists ever. He is also one of the best dressed singers and one of the most loved by the fashion industry, often in the front row during fashion shows, “Versace king” according to Lady Donatella. The Colombian superstar, as South American blood pulsates, loves i bright colors and enjoys experimenting and always being unique, with a style of his own in continuous evolution, which speaks for himself. With a soft fit.

She lets herself be inspired by Prince, has personal stylist Ugo Mozie next to her, and goes in a flash from aviator-style sunglasses and flared or bell-bottomed jeans to high-fashion suits in bright greens or azulejos by Antioquia , the region that hosts his hometown Medellín, shirtless, always with a luxuriance of chains and rings.

Here it is total black informal, t-shirt and wide trousers with pockets, with chain, bracelet, watch and rings, in silver harness by Louis Vuitton.

Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images Maluma at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring / Summer 2020 show, Paris, June 20th 2019

Maluma rages in colors. With a sleeveless pullover with V-neck and a colorful paintings by JW Anderson, over wide black shorts with side pockets and drawstring and combat boots with painted toe and white sock. And of course the usual flourish of gold and silver rings, chains and bracelets. Mask sunglasses.

Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images Maluma outside the JW Anderson show, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring / Summer 2020, June 19th 2019

White tank top And full emerald color from the sleeves connected with a… thread. Which falls for a long time like fringes. Sunglasses inspired by the world of workwear by Heron Preston x Gentle Monster.