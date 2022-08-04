‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp is an active player on ‘Roblox’: details on his profile

ads

We may get caught up in the spooky and supernatural adventures that Stranger Things has to offer, but we sometimes forget that in real life, child stars are still… just kids! In addition to starring in the most popular Netflix series of all time, these famous kids like to have fun, play games and do things that normal kids like to do. Take Noah Schnapp, for example. When he’s not busy performing or getting sass from Doja Cat, he’s probably playing Roblox!

Stranger Things fans recognize Noah as Will Byers. His on-screen character of him gets trapped in the Upside Down, possessed by the Mind Flayer, and deals with unrequited love his entire freshman year of high school.

Just like his Stranger Things counterpart, Noah also likes to play games. He enjoys it so much that he even once made his Roblox username public for other people to find. What is his Roblox profile? Keep reading to know more.

Source: NetflixWhat is Noah Schnapp’s ‘Roblox’?

Roblox is an online gaming platform where users can create, share, and of course play games. Although the platform came out in the early 2000s, it saw increased popularity during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020.

Roblox features many popular indie games and has proven to be very successful with a younger audience. That includes Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

In a 2019 video with Wired, Noah, along with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, answered some of the most searched questions about them. For Noah, fans were already asking what her Roblox was.

According to him, he always plays with Millie’s little sister and enjoys it immensely.

Whether he was into video or just eager to share his profile, he didn’t hesitate to share his username so people could interact with him.

“I think it’s like ‘noahcoolawesome,'” he replies. “I did it when I was like 5 years old.”

It certainly makes sense that Noah would have made an account when he was younger. What kid wouldn’t want to go to a platform entirely dedicated to gaming? But the fact that he kept this account long after he became famous says something about how much he enjoys it.

Although he was worried that his profile might “explode” in popularity at the time, he was still willing to post it.

At the time of this writing, it is not known if his account was still active or not. It could be safe to say that as popular as he may have gotten, luckily it was so stressful that he had to leave his account.

However, he still plays a lot of games in his spare time. In April 2021, he played a charity game of Among Us with co-star Gaten Matarazzo, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and other celebrities like Questlove and streamer Valkyrae.

ads