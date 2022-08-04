Sophie Codegoni recommended for Avanti another? The replica of Sonia Bruganelli

After the announcement made by Sophie Codegoni (which will be the new Bonas di Avanti another ), to silence the controversy on the alleged recommendation of the former gieffina has thought about it Sonia Bruganelli , which together with SDL tv took care of the casting. As proof that there would have been no favoritism towards the former protagonist of Men and Women, Bonolis’ wife has published on the social pages of the company the specimen of Codegoni .

The words of Sonia Bruganelli

“Many of you are supporters of an Italy where there is no meritocracy, but only clientelism. They think Sophie Codegoni didn’t audition and she was chosen because she is recommended“, said the columnist of the Big Brother Vip. Then he added:”I met her and she is a beautiful woman. If you don’t want to see the audition and remain convinced and eat your liver that if you don’t manage to do things it is not because of your demerit or lack of will, but because you have not been recommended by the right person, I’m sorry for you“. During the audition, Sophie was asked if she knew the program and the specific role that also belonged to Sara Croce. Codegoni explained that she would like to re-propose the role of Bonas in key beauty and intelligence.