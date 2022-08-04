Sofía Vergara and her sensual pose with a horse revolutionize Instagram

Sofia Vergara credit: Bang Showbiz

Faithful to her tradition of sharing, on Thursday afternoons, impressive pictures of her time as a model during the nineties, Sofía Vergara has once again revolutionized her Instagram followers with a short video that portrays her displaying all her charms in a bikini and, curiously, while playing with a horse on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

At one point in the recording, the one who was the protagonist of the series ‘Modern Family’ brings her face close to that of the horse and sticks her tongue out playfully, a funny gesture that, of course, has generated endless comments between joculars and flatterers. “I wish I were that horse,” an Internet user directed him in the comments section.

Other Internet users have celebrated the beautiful tribute that Sofía wanted to pay to the paradisiacal landscapes of the Caribbean country. “My land! The Dominican Republic has it all,” a follower has presumed, although the bulk of the comments are intended, as expected, to extol the hypnotic beauty of the Colombian diva. “You are beautiful,” the influencer Carina Zavline praised her.

Apart from these nostalgia exercises on Thursdays, the truth is that Sofía Vergara is very focused on the numerous professional commitments that she has not stopped acquiring after the end of the series that catapulted her to international stardom. Without going any further, this Friday the interpreter has shared new videos that make it clear how much fun she has with Heidi Klum and company at the auditions for the new edition of ‘America’s Got Talent’.