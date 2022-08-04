Sky-DAZN, agreement reached with ZONA DAZN channel

There A league back available, in its entirety, on Sky thanks to the new agreement reached between the Comcast group TV and DAZN which, as is well known, holds the rights to all the matches of the Serie A TIM championship, of which 266 are exclusive, until 2024.

The agreement was imminent, also considering yesterday’s news regarding the end of the exclusive relationship between DAZN and TIMVision regarding the DAZN app.

The new agreement between Sky and DAZN foresees, in fact, the arrival of the official DAZN app on Sky Q starting with the next one 8 August (remember that the Serie A TIM 2022/23 will start next August 13th). This will allow DAZN customers who are also Sky subscribers, in possession of Sky Q, to access the DAZN offer directly from the App section, without changing devices.

The real news is that subscribers will also have the opportunity to join a specific offer to see the new channel on the Sky decoder. AREA DAZN on which the 7 gamesfor each Serie A round, exclusively DAZN and a selection of other events (in-depth programs, original DAZN content and more).

The ZONA DAZN channel will always be available starting from the next one 8 Auguston channel 214.

How to see the ZONA DAZN channel

To see the channel, DAZN customers (also subscribe to Sky) must adhere to an offer available in the My Account section of the dazn.com website. The Sky subscriber who it is not a DAZN subscriber, on the other hand, will be able to subscribe to the DAZN Standard or Plus offers, through a site dedicated to Sky customers and add the option to watch the channel.

Andrea DuilioCEO of Sky Italia, commented on the new agreement with DAZN, speaking of “A decisive step forward so that Serie A can be enjoyed on multiple platforms and can enjoy greater visibility”.

Stefano AzziCEO DAZN Italia, on the other hand, stated that this agreement is “One of the important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 sports season, with the aim of offering live and on demand sports content to an ever-growing number of fans and thus increasing the visibility of the competitions we broadcast”.