Sicilia Live is born, the new regional music commission

From a path of collaboration and comparison between Sicily Music Conference (held in May in Palermo), Etnagigante and the Department of Tourism, Sport and Entertainment of the Sicily Region, Sicily Live is born today, the agency for the promotion of live and studio music in the region.

The model is that of the already consolidated Puglia Sounds and Lazio Sound, which have been operating in the sector for years in their respective regions. The idea of ​​setting up a dedicated commission in Sicily also arose in the last two years. The pandemic has put a strain on the culture and live music industry. Therefore, the need has arisen for support bodies for regional music systems that favor their restart.





The statements of the promoters of Sicilia Live

The last word, however, belongs to the Sicilian regional assembly. Roy Pacifounder of Etnagigante and one of the key figures in the birth of Sicilia Live, made this appeal: “I believe it is a duty for this island rich in talents, music festivals and many professionals to take our appeal to heartto make this restart concrete, creating the conditions for a network of connections and the start of a dialogue with a new dynamic and qualifying structure of reference ».

Paci was joined by Federica Ceppa, curator of the Sicily Music Conference, and Giulio Castronuovo, institutional manager. «When we thought of the Sicily Music Conference we thought of an event that would gather for the first time in Sicily the figures of the music industry to discuss the main themes of the world of live and record production through the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. […] And here we are, thanks to the prompt response we found in the Regional Department of Tourism, Sport and Entertainment of the Sicilian Region, thanks to the Puglia Sounds team and thanks to the guests of the first Sicily Music Conference who allowed us to demonstrate how much the music is important in this wonderful island ».



