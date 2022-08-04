She-Hulk, Female Thor: the complicated question of superheroines and feminism in Marvel | Feminism

Admittedly, it was a risky move. The launch a few weeks ago on Disney + of Ms Marvela family comedy centered on the adventures of a 16-year-old girl of Indian descent, a fan of the Avengers, and who struggles to fit in until she gets her own powers, was not particularly well received by some fans of the franchise, mostly men, suspicious that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) evolves towards a more inclusive panorama, accustomed to a type of story with which this new series has very little to do.

The audience data did not accompany: according to the data published by the newsletter The Entertainment Strategy Guy, the first episode of Ms Marvel was followed by 4.2 million households, a figure significantly lower than that of other similar programs such as Lokistarring the aristocratic Tom Hiddleston, which reached 12.2 million in its day.

Despite this, critics generally received Ms Marvel with praise. The toughest faction of the fans, however, crucified her on IMDB, giving it only one star out of ten. In fact, the 22% of users on this platform who gave this score could be an unscientific measure of the percentage of followers who are reluctant to change.

On July 8, it premiered worldwide Thor: Love and Thundera film in which Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and Thor’s ex-girlfriend who becomes the superheroine Mighty Thor and gains god-like powers.

The announcement in 2019 that Portman had been chosen to play this role, which she had already played in two previous films in the saga, sparked criticism from fans, considering her “too feminine” and very different from the character that appeared in the comics.

Finally, the premiere this coming August 17, She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulkpromises to continue stirring up the debate around the introduction of female characters in the Marvel Universe and their representation. she hulk is a series that will tell the story of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who, upon receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, whose alter ego is the Hulk, he acquires the superpowers of this but in a milder way. Walters will have to adapt from then on to this new situation while she struggles to continue her law career.

Ginger Gonzaga, one of his leading actresses, stated in an interview that the new series will introduce plots and characters that will affect issues of the feminist agenda, but the fact that the directors have defined the series as a legal comedy, in which the protagonist tries to move on with her life despite turning when he gets angry at a huge green monster, he does not promise many subtleties in the topics to be discussed.

It’s also ironic that She-Hulk’s powers are triggered by rage and fear, something that women are pretty much left with nowadays.

All these examples make clear Marvel’s intention to change the testosteronic landscape of its universe by introducing female characters and issues related to feminism, but also the enormous difficulties that the company is having to do so. Their problems are basically of two types.

On the one hand, they collide with a part of the fans, that 22% that we said before and maybe a few more. Most young, white, straight men, to whom all these changes sound bad and suspicious, describe them as “woke up” in a derogatory sense and reject them without giving them the slightest chance.

On the other hand, Marvel continues, in some way, battling against itself since, in many cases, its directors and screenwriters are carrying out this “feminization” in an insufficient and clumsy way. In many of his productions, the women, superheroines or not, continue to be auxiliary characters, damsels in distress, they are in love with or subordinate to the male characters, and their appearance tends to tend towards hypersexualization, as, in fact, some actresses like Scarlett Johansson have denounced in the past.

Without a doubt, there are more women in Marvel movies and series, but it seems that, even so, the problem is far from being solved. In addition, the attitude of the heads of the company, congratulating themselves at each press conference for each small advance in this regard, does not make it easier for us to empathize with them in the difficult task that lies ahead.

To learn a little more about the subject, I have contacted several UCM fans to ask their opinion on this matter. It was not difficult for me to find many willing to speak, which already showed me that they are legion. Is Marvel doing it right or not?

“Marvel is a content engine made by men for men,” he says bluntly, Andrea Mena, cultural communicator. “And even if you try to introduce small changes, it remains so. The main characters are still men, the women are relegated to being the romantic interest or a reified and hypersexualized superheroine as in the case of Black Widow, and diversity is found in 90% of the cases in the secondary characters.

Janira Planes, journalist and author of the newsletter Truffle Season, a weekly newsletter on technology, memes and internet culture, although she shares the same opinion as Mena, she values ​​the work that the company is doing and highlights the role of the Argentinean Victoria Alonso, president of post-production and executive producer of Marvel, who in On many occasions, she has declared herself committed to the cause of making the company’s products more diverse and inclusive. “I think really Marvel is getting better and better,” she explains. “And in that aspect I think it has a lot of influence that one of its most senior executives top be a woman, defender of women in general and with a lot of character. It is no coincidence that in the Dr. Strange movie, one of the protagonists, América, is a Venezuelan girl with lesbian mothers. Even for me the Black Widow, although she is sexualized in some cases, is a very powerful character and she has always been one of my favorite and most inspiring characters because you saw that she was a super sexy and, at the same time, very intelligent chick ”.

Elizabeth McCauslandjournalist, cultural critic and researcher at the UCM, believes that “Marvel’s strategy involves market feminism, that is, a commitment to feminism within the framework of a market culture that cannot afford to break too many rules.” And he also points out a slightly deeper issue: “The problem is that Marvel is carrying the agenda of what is or is not feminist, defining the framework of feminism mainstream of the 21st century, when there are many other expressions with much more interesting characters and speeches”.

Andrea also affects this aspect. “The real problem is that Marvel has too much power in their industry and that they practically represent a monopoly. We won’t be able to be really demanding until that machinery breaks down.”

Yu, a content creator under the name of @mad4yu, considers the efforts that Marvel is making to diversify its protagonists to be very positive, also highlighting the characters of other races or LGTB+ who are increasingly present in its series and movies. However, he considers that the heritage of this universe weighs heavily. “Comics were drawn and written at a time when the mindset of society was not as advanced or evolved as it is now, and sexist or racist characters or plots abounded. However, I am sure that the update process will continue and they will do better. In the end, a large company of this style, like Netflix for example, has to take that step.

Andrea also emphasizes this last thought: “Currently, the demand for a more feminist offer, not only for its target but of the public sphere is much greater, and that is why they are forced as a company to include more representation”, he deepens. “More than a political change, it is a market change; that is, Marvel still wants to sell more than anyone. And to keep up to date, you need lines like the one in Ms Marvel or concessions to the LGTBIQ+ collective such as Loki’s bisexuality in his series, or Valkyrie’s sexuality in Thor: Love and Thunder. It is good that they have to give in to the new demands of political correctness”, he continues, “in the end, it is very important that the public of formative age has referents of other genders, ethnic groups, etc”.

“Taking into account that a superheroine as feminist as the Wonder Woman created by the Marston Clan in 1941, just like the current superheroines, it was convenient for them to take a look at the past, ”says Elisa. “That is why I always emphasize the importance of knowing the genealogy, both of the comic and of its authors, given that history is not progressive by definition, even more so, sometimes there are many interests so that what is current seems to be the most revolutionary. . For those who know the superheroic universe, there are many characters that convey ideas that are as feminist or more so than current visions.”

“The world of comics is historically masculine,” recalls Andrea. “But even so, it is true that in Lee’s comics there was already an anti-police Spider-Man and a multitude of diverse characters appeared (although they had only one narrative line), with a look advanced at the time.”

“I think they’re using their enormous influence to convey messages that they think are correct,” Yu replies, “and I think that’s great. When I was a child I would have loved to see Mighty Thor and think ‘I can also be a goddess of Asgard and have powers, I can call thunder and control my hammer’”.

Speaking more specifically about the issue of race, Yu explains that in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Ringsthe first film that had as protagonist to a superhero of Asian origin “falls into the typical stereotype of the Chinese father who is very strict and does not let the protagonist do anything… Suggesting that the Chinese father is the bad one, the Chinese-American son is the good one, but even so , I admit that I was very excited to see a superhero who had my eyes slanted. I don’t see anything wrong with Marvel sacrificing audience size a bit to target different audiences with different mindsets. I think he is positive.”

Despite that editorial heritage, Janira believes that female characters today are much deeper and more interesting than they were a while ago in movies and comics. “I see women much more complex, with many more nuances and dealing with issues that are not just ‘I’m in love with this or that.’ I also observe a certain feminine touch when it comes to caring, of taking into account the feelings of others. I don’t know, it’s like superheroines have a more emotional and complex point than their male companions, and even in the face of their individualism, they generate more community.”

To conclude, Janira affirms that, in spite of everything, of the men who claim the stick to the original story, “I get the feeling that Marvel doesn’t care a bit and that it will continue along the path it has already started. Because they know perfectly well that if they don’t attract another type of public they will be left behind”.

It is clear, therefore, that although finding the balance in this process is very complex for Marvel, the only way to try to achieve it is to shoot more and better films with female superheroes so that both society as a whole, as well as male fans, abandon over time his attitude towards films starring women.